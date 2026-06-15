Don't Toss An Old Soup Ladle — Make An Adorable Hanging Planter

So far, 2026 has been all about putting personality into interior design to make it truly your own. Nature-inspired, out-of-the-box interior designs are especially popular, so there's no reason to hold back when it comes to creating creative plant displays. You can create planters out of anything from upcycled home goods to thrifted decor. The YouTuber Mana creative corner shared their eccentric idea that transforms an old soup ladle into a boho-esque hanging planter.

This creative project is arguably one of the most clever ways to hang plants, and you can recreate this adorable utensil planter idea using just a ladle, a small plant pot, and double-sided tape. It'll be a breeze to find all you need for this DIY. Ladles and plant pots are common finds at thrift stores, and double-sided tape, like the Crafter's Square Doubled-Sided Tape, is easy to come by. Of course, you don't have to stop there. The ladle can also be upgraded with other embellishments to make it more personalized or fitting for certain room themes.

Once put together, you can fill the pot with live or artificial foliage, though if you're taking the live route, you'll need to stick to ideal hanging houseplants that need very little water. In either case, it brings a modest touch of nature to walls. The short, easy DIY works in small spaces, ensuring greenery can be introduced anywhere.