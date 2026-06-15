Don't Toss An Old Soup Ladle — Make An Adorable Hanging Planter
So far, 2026 has been all about putting personality into interior design to make it truly your own. Nature-inspired, out-of-the-box interior designs are especially popular, so there's no reason to hold back when it comes to creating creative plant displays. You can create planters out of anything from upcycled home goods to thrifted decor. The YouTuber Mana creative corner shared their eccentric idea that transforms an old soup ladle into a boho-esque hanging planter.
This creative project is arguably one of the most clever ways to hang plants, and you can recreate this adorable utensil planter idea using just a ladle, a small plant pot, and double-sided tape. It'll be a breeze to find all you need for this DIY. Ladles and plant pots are common finds at thrift stores, and double-sided tape, like the Crafter's Square Doubled-Sided Tape, is easy to come by. Of course, you don't have to stop there. The ladle can also be upgraded with other embellishments to make it more personalized or fitting for certain room themes.
Once put together, you can fill the pot with live or artificial foliage, though if you're taking the live route, you'll need to stick to ideal hanging houseplants that need very little water. In either case, it brings a modest touch of nature to walls. The short, easy DIY works in small spaces, ensuring greenery can be introduced anywhere.
How to turn an old soup ladle into a cute wall planter
The original DIYer tucked a black planter into a black ladle, so there were no additional steps needed. However, you can always paint the ladle and planter to jazz up the look. Just ensure a plant-safe paint is used if you intend to grow live plants. Press double-sided tape to the top of the ladle's handle where it meets the scoop, and stick the plastic plant pot in place. Add additional lines of tape to fully adhere it to the ladle before hanging the finished item on a wall by the ladle's handle hole.
The finished product is lightweight and easy to hang. Loop the handle over a command hook, like the Command Hooks Black 3 lb Capacity, if you want the whole setup to match. Display the ladle planter alone, adding a touch of nature to any wall, or place it amongst other wall decor such as traditional prints, paintings, and tapestries. The original crafter hung their design beside coastal art prints, using a faux hanging vine as the preferred plant, adding to their tropical-inspired wall design. Keep in mind that there are other kitchen items that you can turn into a planter on a budget, if you want to stick to the theme of repurposing home objects into eye-catching cradles for houseplants.
If you opt for a living plant for this DIY, there are a couple of things to note. Choose a plant that requires little water, so it won't leak from the ladle, such as a small succulent or air plant. You'll also need to hang this plant where it receives direct light for most of the day, such as across from a south-facing window.