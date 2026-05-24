Turn Thrifted Kitchen Items Into Stunning Hanging Flower Baskets On A Budget

Hanging flower baskets make for gorgeous porch decor throughout spring and summer, and this clever way to hang plants adds a unique twist. When you're thrifting, keep your eye out for old colanders in the kitchen section. Because of their bowl-like shape and holes, colanders are perfect for making your own hanging basket for real flowers. This fun upcycle gives your hanging basket a whimsical, cottagecore vibe, and can hold a fair amount of flowers. Plus, the holes for straining provide wonderful drainage as a planter. With multiple strainers, you can create a tiered display to hang even more flowers. Using chains to attach colanders, hang two or three together for a gorgeous look. This looks great when you use strainers of different sizes. Though hanging baskets aren't particularly expensive, this hack allows you to make one for even less and upcycle an unwanted kitchen item.

This unique way to reuse an old household item in the garden can be accomplished with a metal or plastic colander. However, metal options will be sturdier as hanging planters and have an adorable, rustic aesthetic. To suspend your strainer, hanging basket chains are inexpensive and make this project easy. A strong string or rope can also help you hang this DIY flower decor. To get the perfect look for your colander planter, consider spray painting it to complement your porch and home.