Turn Thrifted Kitchen Items Into Stunning Hanging Flower Baskets On A Budget
Hanging flower baskets make for gorgeous porch decor throughout spring and summer, and this clever way to hang plants adds a unique twist. When you're thrifting, keep your eye out for old colanders in the kitchen section. Because of their bowl-like shape and holes, colanders are perfect for making your own hanging basket for real flowers. This fun upcycle gives your hanging basket a whimsical, cottagecore vibe, and can hold a fair amount of flowers. Plus, the holes for straining provide wonderful drainage as a planter. With multiple strainers, you can create a tiered display to hang even more flowers. Using chains to attach colanders, hang two or three together for a gorgeous look. This looks great when you use strainers of different sizes. Though hanging baskets aren't particularly expensive, this hack allows you to make one for even less and upcycle an unwanted kitchen item.
This unique way to reuse an old household item in the garden can be accomplished with a metal or plastic colander. However, metal options will be sturdier as hanging planters and have an adorable, rustic aesthetic. To suspend your strainer, hanging basket chains are inexpensive and make this project easy. A strong string or rope can also help you hang this DIY flower decor. To get the perfect look for your colander planter, consider spray painting it to complement your porch and home.
How to make a colander into a gorgeous hanging flower basket
Once you've chosen your colanders, wash and decorate them before adding your plants. Besides painting the strainer a cute color, consider adding vinyl designs for a personalized decoration. Depending on how you hang your strainer, you may want to drill a few holes in the rim to attach to the clips of a chain hanger. Alternatively, use existing holes near the top of the strainer to secure your hanger or clip it onto a lipped rim. S hooks are great for attaching chains to your DIY planter without clips. Otherwise, tie sturdy string onto the handles or rim of the colander.
If you want to connect multiple strainers together, drilling holes in the rims and using a chain hanger will help them to hang evenly. Create three evenly spaced holes around the rim of each strainer. Sand the metal around the holes. Attach an S hook and two chains into each hole of the top colander. One set will act as the hanger, while the other will connect the next strainer. Use more S hooks to secure your chains into the rim of your other strainer. If you'd like, repeat this to have three tiered hanging baskets. Finally, add your soil and decide on the best plants for hanging baskets for your porch. For strainers with larger drainage openings, lay coffee filters into the utensil before adding soil to prevent the dirt from coming out when you water your flowers.