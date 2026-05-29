The Stunning Flower That'll Have Hummingbirds And Butterflies Flocking To Your Garden

Every gardener dreams of having a lively garden filled with an array of winged visitors. After all, they aren't just fun to watch: Hummingbirds and butterflies are good to have around. These beneficial creatures can help pollinate crop blooms for a better harvest, and birds can be a natural pest control remedy. Though we know them for their love of nectar, hummingbirds feed on bugs for protein, so they'll happily swoop down to snack on all the pesky, unwanted insects lurking near your vegetables and flowers. If you're looking for a beautiful flower that'll turn your garden into a hummingbird and butterfly hotspot, look no further than the beloved petunia (Petunia x hybrida).

Petunias are tender perennials, though they're grown as annuals outside of hardiness zones 10 and 11. If you have a favorite flower color, you'll have no trouble finding a petunia shade you like. Their showy, tubular blooms are like magnets to butterflies and hummingbirds. That said, you'll want to skip certain cultivars if your goal is attracting pollinators: Some petunias are bred for looks rather than nectar content, particularly double-flowered varieties. Meanwhile, some hybrids and species are particularly popular with these garden visitors. One of the most popular hybrids, Wave® petunia, is a great option. It produces an abundance of flowers, and hummingbirds and other pollinators can't get enough of these large, long-lasting blooms. The plant spreads a bit like ground cover, and looks beautiful cascading over the edge of hanging baskets. Better yet, any petunias planted in elevated containers puts them in the perfect eyeline for pollinators and keeps them safe from cats and other ground predators.