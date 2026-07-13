That Pile Of Old Newspapers & Magazines Could Turn Out To Be Valuable

It's not uncommon to hold onto articles and magazine columns about special events or dates you're interested in. Maybe your parents or grandparents even have memorabilia collecting dust in the attic, capturing a moment in time. If you enjoy filing these pages away, there's a good chance you have stacks of newspapers and print media lying around from yesteryear in hopes that they would be worth something someday. Whether it's a bold front-page headline or a glossy cover of a local championship sporting event, it's only natural to want to preserve a piece of history. But how do you know when you're holding onto a gold mine? Some of the most valuable print media include those documenting milestone events, early issues of popular magazines, and complete collections with all original covers and inserts.

If you're a collector, you already know there's no better way to spend an afternoon than wandering the aisles of thrift stores searching for these treasures. Like many valuable antique finds, some papers bring in hundreds and thousands of dollars at auction. For example, newspapers from The Pennsylvania Journal in the 1700s have recently sold for around $18,000. Also, Michael Jordan's first Sports Illustrated cover sold for over $229,000.

Old newspapers and magazines are often easy to find. You can even spot them at yard sales or find postings online as freebies. The majority of these aging pages might only be worth the paper they are printed on. However, some are valuable collectible items you should never overlook.