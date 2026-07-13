That Pile Of Old Newspapers & Magazines Could Turn Out To Be Valuable
It's not uncommon to hold onto articles and magazine columns about special events or dates you're interested in. Maybe your parents or grandparents even have memorabilia collecting dust in the attic, capturing a moment in time. If you enjoy filing these pages away, there's a good chance you have stacks of newspapers and print media lying around from yesteryear in hopes that they would be worth something someday. Whether it's a bold front-page headline or a glossy cover of a local championship sporting event, it's only natural to want to preserve a piece of history. But how do you know when you're holding onto a gold mine? Some of the most valuable print media include those documenting milestone events, early issues of popular magazines, and complete collections with all original covers and inserts.
If you're a collector, you already know there's no better way to spend an afternoon than wandering the aisles of thrift stores searching for these treasures. Like many valuable antique finds, some papers bring in hundreds and thousands of dollars at auction. For example, newspapers from The Pennsylvania Journal in the 1700s have recently sold for around $18,000. Also, Michael Jordan's first Sports Illustrated cover sold for over $229,000.
Old newspapers and magazines are often easy to find. You can even spot them at yard sales or find postings online as freebies. The majority of these aging pages might only be worth the paper they are printed on. However, some are valuable collectible items you should never overlook.
Knowing how to spot valuable ephemera
When it comes to purchasing vintage print, it's important to know what separates everyday countertop clutter from prized collectibles. First, consider the historical significance. Articles about the Titanic's first voyage will obviously be worth more money than a write-up about the new farmers' market that opened in your town several years ago.
Condition is another thing to consider when deciding whether to invest money. Newspapers are mass-produced using low-cost materials, making them affordable for most people. Unfortunately, this also makes most newsprints incredibly fragile. When papers are stored incorrectly, they start to yellow. Items stored in a damp basement may suffer from water damage. Also, simply throwing items into a bin without care may result in creased or crumpled edges. Look for original, decades-old print in pristine condition.
Finally, look out for specific niche markets. Out-of-print magazines or those featuring the first published works of famous authors or comic strips can be very valuable. For example, the first edition of Famous Monsters of Filmland, published in 1958, is valued around $200. First issues of magazines also tend to bring high prices at auction. Life Magazine's inaugural edition typically sells for up to $1,000. Be wary of reprints and fakes, and familiarize yourself with what authentic newsprint feels like. The Library of Congress also has a list of some of the most common reprints to look out for.