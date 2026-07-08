Ditch Traditional Blinds: The Sleek, Modern Solution To Cover Windows

It can be tiring to get up from your sun-kissed couch each time your blinds need adjusting. If you're in a similar situation and want a window treatment you can control remotely, opt for motorized roller shades. These smart options are incredibly convenient, as you can roll them up or down using a remote, a compatible smart app, or a voice assistant. Plus, unlike some traditional blinds, they add a modern, minimalistic look to your interiors. If you're worried about the look of the motor, don't — the built-in electric motor is hidden in their headrail.

With these motorized blinds, you can choose battery-powered, solar-powered, or hard-wired, depending on the features you want. The lithium-ion-powered ones, for example, have a battery motor that runs for months without needing a recharge. On the other hand, solar-powered shades come with a small solar panel, making them an energy-efficient option if you get abundant sunlight. Further, motorized blinds are relatively easy to install, depending on the type. Their installation needs are similar to those of battery-powered shades. Hard-wired motorized shades, however, are directly connected to your home's power circuit and usually require professional installation.

You can choose a shade based on its roller type. With standard roller shades, the fabric rolls down from the back of the tube. This is better for windows with limited window frame space. But for accessorized windows, reverse roller shades are a better option. Here, the fabric rolls down from the front of the tube, making it a frictionless affair between the hinges or cranks and the shades. Overall, motorized roller shades are super versatile. However, they aren't as economical as traditional blinds.