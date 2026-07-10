Transform Thrifted Door Knobs Into An Elegant Garden Accent You'll Treasure

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Many people make the mistake of passing by home hardware while thrifting. Door knobs aren't usually high on a person's shopping list unless they're in the middle of remodeling a door, which makes it easy to miss these timeless vintage decor items. The next time you're thrifting, don't pass up on them, as they can be upcycled as a practical and ornate DIY accent for garden spaces.

TikToker inmygardeningera2025 shared the elegant way they transformed thrifted door knobs into functional decor in a garden. By bolting decorative knobs to a hard surface, they created a stylish hanger for other garden decor, specifically wind chimes. This idea is far more fashionable than using standard metal hooks or other uninspiring hardware. It's a beautiful yet unlikely piece of garden decor everyone should be snatching up at thrift stores. There's even a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting hardware that was lost during the urban renewal in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. What better way to show off your love of old-fashioned decor than by pinning up a glamorous vintage piece? (Especially if you find a particularly fun and wacky door knob in the wild.)

In addition to their decorative appeal, door knobs are made to be sturdy. This makes them reliable for hanging up wind chimes that are meant to dangle, swing, and make music in the wind. If you find a door knob that sticks out, it'll give a wind chime plenty of space to add soothing sounds to a garden.