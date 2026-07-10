Transform Thrifted Door Knobs Into An Elegant Garden Accent You'll Treasure
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Many people make the mistake of passing by home hardware while thrifting. Door knobs aren't usually high on a person's shopping list unless they're in the middle of remodeling a door, which makes it easy to miss these timeless vintage decor items. The next time you're thrifting, don't pass up on them, as they can be upcycled as a practical and ornate DIY accent for garden spaces.
TikToker inmygardeningera2025 shared the elegant way they transformed thrifted door knobs into functional decor in a garden. By bolting decorative knobs to a hard surface, they created a stylish hanger for other garden decor, specifically wind chimes. This idea is far more fashionable than using standard metal hooks or other uninspiring hardware. It's a beautiful yet unlikely piece of garden decor everyone should be snatching up at thrift stores. There's even a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting hardware that was lost during the urban renewal in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. What better way to show off your love of old-fashioned decor than by pinning up a glamorous vintage piece? (Especially if you find a particularly fun and wacky door knob in the wild.)
In addition to their decorative appeal, door knobs are made to be sturdy. This makes them reliable for hanging up wind chimes that are meant to dangle, swing, and make music in the wind. If you find a door knob that sticks out, it'll give a wind chime plenty of space to add soothing sounds to a garden.
How to upcycle door knobs into garden wind chime hangers
The original TikToker used a full-size door knob with a keyhole for this idea. Simply drill an old-fashioned door knob into a fence slat. This is an ideal spot for a wind chime, since the fence will block wind from one direction, keeping the wind chime from swinging too violently during extreme weather.
@inmygardeningera2025
I love a charity shop bargain!! Always find me thrifting for things for my garden and home 🫶🏼 how cute is this!? #thriftedfinds #charityshopfinds #fyp #fypシ゚
Keep in mind that not all door knobs are built for exterior conditions. Avoid lacquered brass, which is susceptible to oxidation. Instead, look for door knobs with plated finishes, such as solid brass or bronze. Other potential options are certain forms of stainless steel and sealed wood. If you aren't sure if your door knob has a protective coating, use a wood or metal sealant spray for extra resistance against outdoor conditions. Don't worry about any sealants affecting the door handle's functionality, as you won't need to turn it since it's solely being used as a fancy hook in this DIY. Rust-Oleum's Universal All Surface Metallic Spray Paint comes in many metal finishes, so you can clean up a worn knob's look and protect it from rust and corrosion.
When it comes time to hang the wind chimes, it's recommended to hang them from their O-ring. If you have to add a chain or string to fit them over the door knob, the added hanger may make them unsteady and they may not ring correctly. Look for a wind chime with a hanging hook, such as the Bursvik Large Aluminum Wind Chimes, which will be easier to loop over a knob or handle.