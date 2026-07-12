The Smart DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Seclusion To A Short-Fenced Backyard

Is your backyard fence coming up short? Fences range from 3 to 8 feet tall — backyard fences are normally between 6 and 8 feet. Even at 6 feet tall, a fence might not give you enough privacy, especially if your neighbor's home is close or you live on a hill. There's the option to add a privacy lattice to an existing fence for extra height, but it might not be sturdy enough for the addition. If the top of your fence is curved, it might look odd to add a straight section of lattice. Instead, take inspiration from DIYs by Carolina and build a separate lattice pergola for extra privacy.

The design is simple: three tall posts topped with sections of lattice and horizontal boards on top. To get the pergola look, you'll add short boards (with their ends cut at an angle) along the top edge. The original creator uses three 8-foot posts as vertical supports and four 2-foot-by-8-foot lattice panels along the top, but you can use more lattice if you want wider coverage. She also extended the height of the posts with 1-inch by 4-inch boards. Those boards also created the top supports and the pergola-style decorative element. You'll also need a saw, screws, a drill, a post hole digger, and quick-drying cement.

This project's similar to a lattice fence topper, but it has its own posts. That gives you more flexibility when it comes to the finish color, height, and amount of lattice. You can also add just a small privacy lattice screen where you need it — lattice fence toppers typically come in pre-cut sizes. This makes the lattice pergola DIY a smarter choice.