The Smart DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Seclusion To A Short-Fenced Backyard
Is your backyard fence coming up short? Fences range from 3 to 8 feet tall — backyard fences are normally between 6 and 8 feet. Even at 6 feet tall, a fence might not give you enough privacy, especially if your neighbor's home is close or you live on a hill. There's the option to add a privacy lattice to an existing fence for extra height, but it might not be sturdy enough for the addition. If the top of your fence is curved, it might look odd to add a straight section of lattice. Instead, take inspiration from DIYs by Carolina and build a separate lattice pergola for extra privacy.
The design is simple: three tall posts topped with sections of lattice and horizontal boards on top. To get the pergola look, you'll add short boards (with their ends cut at an angle) along the top edge. The original creator uses three 8-foot posts as vertical supports and four 2-foot-by-8-foot lattice panels along the top, but you can use more lattice if you want wider coverage. She also extended the height of the posts with 1-inch by 4-inch boards. Those boards also created the top supports and the pergola-style decorative element. You'll also need a saw, screws, a drill, a post hole digger, and quick-drying cement.
This project's similar to a lattice fence topper, but it has its own posts. That gives you more flexibility when it comes to the finish color, height, and amount of lattice. You can also add just a small privacy lattice screen where you need it — lattice fence toppers typically come in pre-cut sizes. This makes the lattice pergola DIY a smarter choice.
Add a lattice privacy pergola next to your fence
Decide on the dimensions for your privacy pergola fence. You'll want the lattice to start where the fence leaves off, but you can install it lower if you want to use the wood as a support for vining plants or if you prefer the look of a full lattice panel (similar to this dreamy DIY privacy screen that makes your backyard feel cozy and private). Position a support post at the end of each lattice panel so you can attach it securely. Stain or paint the wood — match it to the existing wood fence if you want it to blend in.
To secure the posts, dig holes, position the posts, and pour concrete around them — it helps to attach temporary support boards at an angle to them. Once the concrete sets, screw or nail the lattice panels in place — for a closed-in look, attach panels on both sides of the posts. Attach a 1-by-4 horizontally across the top, and to get a framed look, install additional 1-by-4 pieces to the posts around the sides of the lattice.
Creative privacy screen ideas beautify your outdoor space and make your backyard feel a little cozier. To make this one look more decorative, cut several boards about 2 feet long with the ends at 45-degree angles. Attach them perpendicular to the top piece for the pergola look. You can attach plant hooks to the posts and display potted plants. Solar-powered outdoor wall sconces also add an attractive touch and illuminate the area. Or, grow vining plants at the base of the privacy panel to fill in the gaps.