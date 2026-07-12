The Company Behind Bosch Also Owns 3 Other Major Appliance Brands
When looking to invest in a major home appliance, researching the manufacturer matters. Who wants a fridge that clunks out in three years or a dishwasher that leaves gunk on your glassware? And if you prefer to shop American-made appliance brands, how do you know where something is really manufactured? Figuring out who really makes that stove or washing machine you have your eye on isn't as straightforward as it seems. Corporate consolidation has transformed the appliance industry, with dozens of international brand names now actually falling under just a handful of global manufacturers. That's true not only for budget brands but also for some of the most premium appliances on the market, many of which are owned by a company you may be very familiar with: Bosch.
The Bosch Group is a German-based corporation whose home appliance division operates through BSH Home Appliances. BSH's global portfolio includes several well-known and also less familiar brand names, including Bosch, Siemens, Thermador, and Gaggenau. Bosch acquired Siemens' stake in the companies' joint appliance business in 2015 and consolidated these brands, which now make up a big part of the home appliance market both in North America and around the globe. The Bosch family of appliances is not for those on a budget. But if you are shopping for luxury integrated coffee makers, sleek stainless ovens, laundry machines, or modern refrigerators with all the bells and whistles, these brands are worth a look.
Bosch's reputation in America and around the world
Bosch and its family of brands are primarily designed and engineered in Germany, but they're manufactured around the world, including in the United States. Where a product is made depends on the specific appliance. Many of Bosch's dishwashers are made in North Carolina, for example, while Thermador fridges are made in Turkey.
Regardless of where they're built, Bosch has maintained a strong reputation for quality, routinely appearing on Consumer Reports' (CR's) lists of the best home appliances, like the best French-door refrigerators and dishwashers. Thermador also has well-rated cooktops and refrigerators, as well as smaller appliances like microwaves. Both Bosch and Thermador are on CR's top 10 list of kitchen appliances overall.
The other two major brands in the Bosch family, Siemens and Gaggenau, aren't nearly as common in the United States, but are well established throughout Europe and parts of Asia. While Siemens has a major presence in other industries in the U.S., its home appliances are primarily sold in Europe and select international markets. Gaggenau, on the other hand, specializes in high-end appliances, including warming drawers and integrated espresso machines. While it's a relatively niche brand in the U.S., its products are available through a few exclusive showrooms. Beyond these four flagship brands, though, BSH also owns several regional appliance brands, including Balay in Spain, Profilo in Turkiye, and Junker in northern Europe.
Looking for luxury in the Bosch appliance group
If you're designing a modern kitchen with seamlessly built-in appliances, hidden controls, and plenty of smart tech, the Bosch group offers no shortage of options. A trip to Gaggenau's virtual U.S. showroom highlights minimalist designs, with dark stainless steel appliances integrated into walls and countertops. Its sci-fi-looking wall ovens have cooking settings to accommodate any culinary adventure you can dream up. Siemens also loves a minimalist, modern look, with unique products like integrated steam ovens and built-in bean-to-cup coffee machines, plus plenty of smart appliances you can control through your phone.
The Bosch and Thermador brands are slightly more accessible in terms of budget, but still offer appliances that cater to higher-end kitchen designs with contemporary vibes. Reddites speak highly of their Bosch appliances in online discussion forums, and the company's home appliance packages are well-regarded by retailers. Thermador has excellent customer satisfaction ratings for refrigerator reliability, although its customer reviews were more mixed in the past.
Whichever brand you choose, the Bosch family offers nearly every appliance needed to outfit a high-end modern kitchen. Just be sure you have a healthy budget.