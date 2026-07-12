The Company Behind Bosch Also Owns 3 Other Major Appliance Brands

When looking to invest in a major home appliance, researching the manufacturer matters. Who wants a fridge that clunks out in three years or a dishwasher that leaves gunk on your glassware? And if you prefer to shop American-made appliance brands, how do you know where something is really manufactured? Figuring out who really makes that stove or washing machine you have your eye on isn't as straightforward as it seems. Corporate consolidation has transformed the appliance industry, with dozens of international brand names now actually falling under just a handful of global manufacturers. That's true not only for budget brands but also for some of the most premium appliances on the market, many of which are owned by a company you may be very familiar with: Bosch.

The Bosch Group is a German-based corporation whose home appliance division operates through BSH Home Appliances. BSH's global portfolio includes several well-known and also less familiar brand names, including Bosch, Siemens, Thermador, and Gaggenau. Bosch acquired Siemens' stake in the companies' joint appliance business in 2015 and consolidated these brands, which now make up a big part of the home appliance market both in North America and around the globe. The Bosch family of appliances is not for those on a budget. But if you are shopping for luxury integrated coffee makers, sleek stainless ovens, laundry machines, or modern refrigerators with all the bells and whistles, these brands are worth a look.