The Most Popular American-Made Appliance Brand In The US

Purchasing US-made appliances comes with a host of benefits you may or may not have considered before. For example, buying products made closer to home allows for lower carbon emissions from transport, more accessible parts and technicians, and often fairer labor laws in production than some other countries. But when it comes to choosing between the American-made products available, many of us get stuck trying to work out which company offers the best options.

Recent reviews of the best dishwashers, stoves, washing machines, and fridges have included a mixture of both American-made and internationally-produced machines. However, when narrowing down to US-based appliances, one brand seems to rise to the top. Whirlpool is a company well-known for quality, durability, customer service, and long-life. It even owns Maytag, which produces the top-rated US-made dishwasher, according to Wirecutter — the Maytag MDB8959SKZ. It's also the largest US-based household appliance maker according to IBISWorld. In addition, KitchenAid, a top brand which makes both countertop and major appliances, is also owned by Whirlpool. This means that in addition to its reputation for reliability and quality, you can find everything from stand mixers to French door fridges all made by the same US-based company. So, where should you start when purchasing Whirlpool appliances?