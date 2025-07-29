The Most Popular American-Made Appliance Brand In The US
Purchasing US-made appliances comes with a host of benefits you may or may not have considered before. For example, buying products made closer to home allows for lower carbon emissions from transport, more accessible parts and technicians, and often fairer labor laws in production than some other countries. But when it comes to choosing between the American-made products available, many of us get stuck trying to work out which company offers the best options.
Recent reviews of the best dishwashers, stoves, washing machines, and fridges have included a mixture of both American-made and internationally-produced machines. However, when narrowing down to US-based appliances, one brand seems to rise to the top. Whirlpool is a company well-known for quality, durability, customer service, and long-life. It even owns Maytag, which produces the top-rated US-made dishwasher, according to Wirecutter — the Maytag MDB8959SKZ. It's also the largest US-based household appliance maker according to IBISWorld. In addition, KitchenAid, a top brand which makes both countertop and major appliances, is also owned by Whirlpool. This means that in addition to its reputation for reliability and quality, you can find everything from stand mixers to French door fridges all made by the same US-based company. So, where should you start when purchasing Whirlpool appliances?
Get to know Whirlpool appliances
If you're looking for a highly-rated top-load washing machine, you need look no further than the Whirlpool WTW5057LW, which can be found at Lowe's, The Home Depot, and on the Whirlpool website. This washer has 12 different cycles including a powerful spin option, and is easy to operate and maintain. Reviews on the Whirlpool website mention benefits such as its spacious interior, convenient top-load feature, and a removable agitator which is helpful for larger items like blankets. However, some reviewers have mentioned that this washer can be loud during the filling and spin stages.
In the world of refrigerators, the Whirlpool WRF757SDHZ is a stainless steel French door model that is highly rated for its large capacity and Energy Star certification. Alternatively, if you'd prefer a single-door model, the Whirlpool WRB329DMBM is also Energy Star certified and comes in a variety of colors to match your kitchen cabinet style. However, keep in mind that some Whirlpool appliances such as certain chest freezers and refrigerators are only assembled in the US, not made here. To find out if an appliance is made in the US, check for a label that says "Made in America" or "Made in the USA" or enquire with the manufacturer.