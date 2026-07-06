Woman DIYs A Solid Wood Coffee Table That's So Easy, Anyone Can Do It
Solid wood coffee tables provide a stunning, natural feature in your living room, but they can cost hundreds or in some cases around $1000. Thankfully, a TikTok video posted by madiragsdale, or Madi Ragsdale, showed how to build a DIY rustic coffee table that looks like a store-bought find. A few wooden boards and wood glue make this project extraordinarily simple. Even DIY beginners can tackle it without fear of a woodworking disaster. While glue is the primary way to construct this table, you will need some corner or angle braces and to drill a few screws.
Along with being a very straightforward project, this DIY is also a more budget-friendly solution compared to buying an opulent solid wood table. Ragsdale explained that the materials to build her beautiful, stylish table cost less than $120. The type of wood you choose will determine how much you spend on this project. Opting for pine wood boards or construction planks is a great way to keep the cost down while ensuring your coffee table is sturdy and beautiful. Wood stain will allow you to deepen the color of lighter materials like pine for a more luxurious look. When selecting your lumber, check that the boards are perfectly flat and even. Otherwise, they may not fit together seamlessly, creating an uneven tabletop.
How to build the simplest solid wood coffee table
In the video, Madi Ragsdale used three 47-inch long pine boards as well as eight 15-inch planks. Include more or less wood, or use boards with different dimensions to adjust the size and height of this coffee table. To turn simple wood into a high-end coffee table, your longer boards will form the tabletop, while the smaller pieces make up the legs. Ragsdale applied wood glue to the thin, long edge of one board and pressed it into the next. She repeated this with the three larger boards to create the tabletop. To help the pieces of your table stay perfectly in place, clamp the boards together until the glue has completely dried.
@madiragsdale
step by step tutorial of how I made this coffee table for under $120!!! such a fun DIY project, let me know if you have questions!!! #diy #diyproject #diyfurniture #homedecor #coffeetable @The Home Depot @Varathane
To craft the legs, glue two of the short boards together to form thicker planks, repeating to make two or four of these pieces. Line them up on the bottom of the table to form two parallel, rectangular legs. Place a corner brace against each of the four leg pieces, using a drill to screw them into place for a strong, sturdy joint.
To enhance the look of this stylish DIY coffee table on a budget, make notches or scratches in the wood with a tool like a hammer. Distressing the wood gives it a unique, rustic appearance while adding character to your furniture. Finally, Ragsdale sanded and stained the table a darker brown. Seal your furniture with a clear coat to help it to hold up better over time.