Woman DIYs A Solid Wood Coffee Table That's So Easy, Anyone Can Do It

In the video, Madi Ragsdale used three 47-inch long pine boards as well as eight 15-inch planks. Include more or less wood, or use boards with different dimensions to adjust the size and height of this coffee table. To turn simple wood into a high-end coffee table, your longer boards will form the tabletop, while the smaller pieces make up the legs. Ragsdale applied wood glue to the thin, long edge of one board and pressed it into the next. She repeated this with the three larger boards to create the tabletop. To help the pieces of your table stay perfectly in place, clamp the boards together until the glue has completely dried.

To craft the legs, glue two of the short boards together to form thicker planks, repeating to make two or four of these pieces. Line them up on the bottom of the table to form two parallel, rectangular legs. Place a corner brace against each of the four leg pieces, using a drill to screw them into place for a strong, sturdy joint.

To enhance the look of this stylish DIY coffee table on a budget, make notches or scratches in the wood with a tool like a hammer. Distressing the wood gives it a unique, rustic appearance while adding character to your furniture. Finally, Ragsdale sanded and stained the table a darker brown. Seal your furniture with a clear coat to help it to hold up better over time.