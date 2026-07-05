Forget Florida: This East Coast State's 'Second Spring' Is A Backyard Gardener's Dream

While people tend to flock to Florida for its sunshine and warmth, if you're a gardener looking to move, it may be worth your while to take a peek at a state just a bit further north. North Carolina has more sunny than rainy days per year, and relatively warm weather year-round. USDA hardiness zones across the Tar Heel State range from 6a to 9a, a sort of Goldilocks of hardiness zones — not too cold and not too hot.

Most importantly for gardeners, the appealing weather conditions means that you get two chances each year to plant. First in the spring, then again in the early fall. Fall is often the perfect time to start vegetables that perform best in cooler conditions, as you don't have the threat of an early heatwave hanging over your head, so you can take steps to protect your crops from early cold snaps. Fall-planted crops may also be less disease-prone and even a bit tastier than those planted in the spring, as many cool-season vegetables taste a better after a light frost.

There are benefits to the gardener, too. Instead of toiling under the bright, hot sun on a 90-degree day, you get to garden in the crisp, cooler air of early fall. You also get the chance to clean up your garden and get a jump on next year's growing season, by dividing perennials and planting flower seeds to attract pollinators to your garden in the spring.