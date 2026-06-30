3 Garden Vegetables To Plant In July To Harvest All Fall, You'll Thank Us Later

When the heat of summer hits full force in July and you're spending most of your day clinging to the cool breeze of your air conditioner, the last thing you're probably thinking about is fall vegetables. But, if you've got a vegetable garden in your backyard, or even just on a patio or balcony, July is the perfect time to start planning and planting cool-season vegetables like carrots, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli. Late-season planting is a trick gardeners in North Texas have been using for years, but it works almost anywhere, as long as things cool down again in the fall. Usually, that means USDA zones 3 through 9, though carrots do best with a July planting in zones 3 to 5 and broccoli in zones 3 to 6.

Cool-season vegetables generally don't thrive in the heat, so if you start your second planting too early in the summer based on your zone, they may develop a bitter taste or not survive at all once the temperatures climb. But if you delay planting them until mid summer, they'll have plenty of time to start growing and to profit from the cooler temperatures of early fall, before the first hard frost arrives.

Brussels sprouts, carrots, and broccoli in particular are perfect for planting in July, for several reasons. Broccoli and Brussels sprouts need a fair amount of time to reach maturity, upwards of 90 days. The vegetables also benefit from cooler weather before harvesting, with Brussels sprouts in particular needing lower temperatures for the best flavor and quality.