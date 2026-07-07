Turn An Old Pot Lid Into A Creative Way To Hang Bathroom Towels
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There are a few ways you might end up with extra pot lids. Whether you find a charming one at a flea market, have to get rid of a damaged pot, or inherit a set of pots and pans with a few additional tops, there's no need to toss those extra lids. There are a number of ways to reuse pot and pan lids around the home. If you have one that's particularly fetching, this is a DIY idea that puts it on display: upcycling the pot lid into a bathroom towel holder.
A range of pot lids can be upcycled for this DIY. However, there are two important factors to consider. The lid needs to have a handle you can hang a bathroom towel from, whether it's a prominent knob or a handle you can thread the towel through, and due to the size, it will be best suited for hand towels.
You will need to mount the lid to a wall, so it also needs to be lightweight enough to do so — a heavy cast iron lid will be hard to secure. Choose a lid that's aesthetically pleasing. The finished project is generally suited for eclectic, farmhouse, or other cozy home styles. The idea is a bit quirky, so it might look out of place in a sleek, modern-looking bathroom. It makes sense to lean into the playful aesthetic and choose options like enamel pot lids in fun colors and decorative designs or copper pot lids full of character. If you have plain stainless steel or glass pot lids, you can dress them up with paint or decoupage.
How to mount your pot lid to use as a towel hanger
Once your pot lid is ready to go on the wall, mounting it is the next problem to solve. Your mounting options depend on the pot lid shape. For flatter lids, you may be able to get away with various methods used to hang plates on walls. For example, you may be able to stick on a product like the Disc Adhesive Plate Hanger Set, which is designed to adhere to plates and has a ring for hanging. You can also try adhering some D-rings, like the PHS Heavy Duty D Ring Picture Hangers, to the pot lid. Both of these ideas set up the pot lid to hang on a wall-mounted hook.
Curved pot lids might require a bit more experimentation and creativity, depending on their shape. Some lids may fit into a decorative plate hanger like the Hillman 122052 Plate Hanger. Lids with a lip might be able to hang directly off a small wall hook. Those with a deep curve may need an added piece so you can add hanging hardware. You may also be able to glue a piece of scrap wood into the pot lid as a base for hanging hardware. Or, you can repurpose a product like the Blisstime Picture Hanging Kit and follow a similar method to installing a picture frame wire.
Regardless of the mounting method, this DIY is affordable, eclectic, and sustainable. If you have other cookware that's no longer suitable for the kitchen, there are also decorative ways to use old pots and pans instead of tossing them.