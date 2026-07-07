Turn An Old Pot Lid Into A Creative Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

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There are a few ways you might end up with extra pot lids. Whether you find a charming one at a flea market, have to get rid of a damaged pot, or inherit a set of pots and pans with a few additional tops, there's no need to toss those extra lids. There are a number of ways to reuse pot and pan lids around the home. If you have one that's particularly fetching, this is a DIY idea that puts it on display: upcycling the pot lid into a bathroom towel holder.

A range of pot lids can be upcycled for this DIY. However, there are two important factors to consider. The lid needs to have a handle you can hang a bathroom towel from, whether it's a prominent knob or a handle you can thread the towel through, and due to the size, it will be best suited for hand towels.

You will need to mount the lid to a wall, so it also needs to be lightweight enough to do so — a heavy cast iron lid will be hard to secure. Choose a lid that's aesthetically pleasing. The finished project is generally suited for eclectic, farmhouse, or other cozy home styles. The idea is a bit quirky, so it might look out of place in a sleek, modern-looking bathroom. It makes sense to lean into the playful aesthetic and choose options like enamel pot lids in fun colors and decorative designs or copper pot lids full of character. If you have plain stainless steel or glass pot lids, you can dress them up with paint or decoupage.