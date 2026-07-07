Transform Faux Plants Into Chic Decor With Thrifted Drawer Knobs

Juliesdesignsandsigns' alternative method for how to pot artificial plants is truly the easiest and fastest craft. First, she added a small dab of hot glue into the hole on the back of the drawer knob. Then, she inserted the end of a faux stem into the adhesive-filled opening. This creates a miniature potted plant in an instant. The small, rounded shape of the knob and the tall, thin plant complement each other and make for a delicate, modern decoration. To adorn her mantle, the DIYer made two sets of three of these adorable artificial plants.

@juliesdesignsandsigns You are not going to believe what I did with this thrifted drawer knob 😍 This was such an easy thrift flip and turned into the cutest little home decor piece using just greenery! I love finding simple ways to make cheap thrift store finds look high-end. Would you try this in your home?? 🌿 thriftflip thriftedhome diyhomedecor thriftstorefinds budgetdecor highendlookforless springdecor diyideas homedecorideas trash2treasure goodwillfinds #easyDIY ♬ original sound – Julie's Designs and Signs – Julie's Designs and Signs

While the DIYer left some of the knobs as is, she stained her wooden drawer pulls before attaching the plants. With older, discolored knobs or to customize your decor, paint or stain the hardware first. Neutral colors like white, brown, or black will help your DIY decor to look sleek and stylish.

The faux plants you use will alter the appearance of your decor, and tall pieces with long, thin stems will look best. Juliesdesignsandsigns used fake eucalyptus stems, which are rather budget-friendly. Alternatively, something like Hobby Lobby's wild pepperberry spray would be gorgeous. Besides greenery, drawer knobs could help you DIY the sweetest floral decor in minutes with delicate faux flowers. Consider using just one tall flower for a simple yet sophisticated vibe, or add a stem with a few blossoms.