Grandma's Favorite Casserole Dish Could Be More Valuable Than You Think

Every grandma has that one special casserole dish. You probably remember seeing it at Sunday dinners at her house. Maybe it made a special appearance or two at Thanksgiving. You have plenty of fond memories of it, but you can't quite remember where it ended up as the years went by. Well, it's time to start looking for it, as it could be more valuable than you think — especially if it's a certain rare pattern from CorningWare. While CorningWare is often an overlooked kitchenware brand to look for at thrift stores in general, one pattern in particular, known as the Renaissance, is worth about $100!

The Renaissance pattern is valuable because it is so rare. It was produced in 1970 and was a limited edition for that year, so there aren't many of them in the world. Even more so, its design depicting a Renaissance-era port is very different from many other CorningWare patterns, like florals or vegetables. This makes it unique for collectors. The picture is actually based on an etching included in the book "Suecia Antiqua et Hodierna" by Erik Dahlbergh from the 1600s. It's the city of Stockholm, Sweden, and shows the tall ships in the water as townspeople bustle about their business in the foreground. The picture is printed on the casserole dish in a misty color called Miniver Grey, chosen by CorningWare in an attempt to make it look as close to the etching in the book as possible.