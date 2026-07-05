Grandma's Favorite Casserole Dish Could Be More Valuable Than You Think
Every grandma has that one special casserole dish. You probably remember seeing it at Sunday dinners at her house. Maybe it made a special appearance or two at Thanksgiving. You have plenty of fond memories of it, but you can't quite remember where it ended up as the years went by. Well, it's time to start looking for it, as it could be more valuable than you think — especially if it's a certain rare pattern from CorningWare. While CorningWare is often an overlooked kitchenware brand to look for at thrift stores in general, one pattern in particular, known as the Renaissance, is worth about $100!
The Renaissance pattern is valuable because it is so rare. It was produced in 1970 and was a limited edition for that year, so there aren't many of them in the world. Even more so, its design depicting a Renaissance-era port is very different from many other CorningWare patterns, like florals or vegetables. This makes it unique for collectors. The picture is actually based on an etching included in the book "Suecia Antiqua et Hodierna" by Erik Dahlbergh from the 1600s. It's the city of Stockholm, Sweden, and shows the tall ships in the water as townspeople bustle about their business in the foreground. The picture is printed on the casserole dish in a misty color called Miniver Grey, chosen by CorningWare in an attempt to make it look as close to the etching in the book as possible.
Tips for identifying and selling authentic Renaissance CorningWare
While CorningWare with the Renaissance pattern is definitely a valuable vintage dinnerware piece to look for at an estate sale or thrift store, the first place you should look is in your grandma's kitchen cabinets. That said, there are a few factors that can impact whether or not your casserole dish holds its value. First, is it authentic CorningWare? There is always a possibility that it's a replica. Check the bottom of the dish for the maker's mark. It will have the brand name, as well as batch information, plus usage instructions printed.
Once you know it's the real deal, check for signs of wear and tear. Some fans of the brand argue that this casserole dish was likely only used for special occasions, but it's possible that in your family, the Renaissance pieces got heavy use. If that's the case, and the dish has burn marks or chips, it could be valued for less than the typical $100. If you'd like to sell it, online auctions are great spots to get connected with eager buyers, as many have learned to shop Facebook Marketplace like a pro. Some sellers even report that dishes with the pattern have been sold in mere seconds due to demand. That said, if the dish has some sentimental value (it's grandma's favorite, after all!), hang onto it for a few more years. Because the pattern was limited, it's likely to only grow in value as more time passes.