Turn Old Glass Jars Into A Whimsical Statement Piece With A Thrifted Display Shelf
Are you someone who can't help but save every glass jar you come across, no matter how small? As it turns out, you can repurpose old glass jars into decor with a whimsical twist by upcycling them into an arrangement of unique bud vases. A collection of smaller glass jars and a wall-mounted display shelf are all you'll need to create a stunning floral statement piece. This DIY decor screams fairy-forest vibes and is a great way to incorporate more floral decor in your home. Whether you prefer real or fake flowers, glass jars make the perfect vases for this vibrant, dynamic wall art.
Any shelf could hold your eclectic group of jar vases, depending on what you find at the thrift store. Floating display shelves, trinket shelves, and even repurposed wall-mounted spice racks are great options to hold your collection of jars. To maintain that whimsical aesthetic, choose jars with different sizes, shapes, and colors, but ensure they'll fit on the shelf you pick. This project is a genius way to turn empty spice jars into home treasures, as well as tall and skinny or short and stout food jars. Even really tiny glass pieces, like miniature jam jars, would look adorable for this natural wall decor. Hang the shelf in your living room or kitchen for an eye-catching statement piece.
Arranging upcycled jars into a stunning bud vase display
After hanging your display shelf on the wall, play around with what jars will fit neatly onto it. With deeper shelves, add your smallest jars to the front of your arrangement, keeping taller glasses near the back. This ensures all your vases are visible and gives your display more dimension. With a narrower shelf, simply line up your cute jar vases in a row. Once you've mapped out your design, it's time to start filling your jars with flowers and water.
Smaller florals, like wildflowers, daisies, or lavender, will sit nicely inside the little jars and look like an enchanted forest. Alternatively, buy a bouquet and separate the blooms, adding a blossom or two to each upcycled vase. If you're someone who grows plants, your jars could also be used for propagation as a unique way to display plants. This adds greenery amongst the flowers and creates functional decor out of your display shelf. With spice jars, leave the shaker lids on and stick your stems through the holes to keep the flowers from falling to the side.
Besides living plants, fill your jars with dried flowers, imitation florals, or fake greenery instead for a lower-maintenance option. This prevents you from having to change the blossoms or wash the jars. If you're not using water in your vases, consider placing stones or sand into the bottom of each glass or tying ribbon around your jars for a cute, cottagecore-style accent.