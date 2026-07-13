Turn Old Glass Jars Into A Whimsical Statement Piece With A Thrifted Display Shelf

After hanging your display shelf on the wall, play around with what jars will fit neatly onto it. With deeper shelves, add your smallest jars to the front of your arrangement, keeping taller glasses near the back. This ensures all your vases are visible and gives your display more dimension. With a narrower shelf, simply line up your cute jar vases in a row. Once you've mapped out your design, it's time to start filling your jars with flowers and water.

Smaller florals, like wildflowers, daisies, or lavender, will sit nicely inside the little jars and look like an enchanted forest. Alternatively, buy a bouquet and separate the blooms, adding a blossom or two to each upcycled vase. If you're someone who grows plants, your jars could also be used for propagation as a unique way to display plants. This adds greenery amongst the flowers and creates functional decor out of your display shelf. With spice jars, leave the shaker lids on and stick your stems through the holes to keep the flowers from falling to the side.

Besides living plants, fill your jars with dried flowers, imitation florals, or fake greenery instead for a lower-maintenance option. This prevents you from having to change the blossoms or wash the jars. If you're not using water in your vases, consider placing stones or sand into the bottom of each glass or tying ribbon around your jars for a cute, cottagecore-style accent.