Transform An Old Plastic Takeout Container Into A Cute Countertop Storage Solution

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Tossing your old takeout containers in the garbage just adds to the millions of tons of trash. Instead, try one of the brilliant ways to repurpose the plastic containers and create a cute countertop storage solution. The YouTuber MissDebbieDIY shared multiple ways to upgrade plastic food containers, and one of them transforms a round receptacle into an adorable lidded bowl with a rustic-chic aesthetic. All you need is a single clamshell takeout container to create a stylish countertop piece.

Recreating MissDebbieDIY's idea benefits the environment and makes a great addition to spaces with classic, farmhouse, or boho-inspired vibes. This easy DIY transforms the container into a charming storage box with a lid, making it the perfect home for a plethora of items. You can hide common countertop clutter inside, such as keys, sunglasses, and wallets. This keeps said items completely hidden from view but within easy reach.

In addition to being a chic organizing solution, this project is easy and budget-friendly to craft. All you need is lace, twine, and burlap, which you can find at either a craft store or a dollar store. The only necessary tools are a pair of scissors and hot glue, which most DIYers already have on hand. In addition to these products, you may want additional or alternative embellishments. Even if you mix things up, it should still be budget-friendly and easy to craft.