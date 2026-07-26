Transform An Old Plastic Takeout Container Into A Cute Countertop Storage Solution
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Tossing your old takeout containers in the garbage just adds to the millions of tons of trash. Instead, try one of the brilliant ways to repurpose the plastic containers and create a cute countertop storage solution. The YouTuber MissDebbieDIY shared multiple ways to upgrade plastic food containers, and one of them transforms a round receptacle into an adorable lidded bowl with a rustic-chic aesthetic. All you need is a single clamshell takeout container to create a stylish countertop piece.
Recreating MissDebbieDIY's idea benefits the environment and makes a great addition to spaces with classic, farmhouse, or boho-inspired vibes. This easy DIY transforms the container into a charming storage box with a lid, making it the perfect home for a plethora of items. You can hide common countertop clutter inside, such as keys, sunglasses, and wallets. This keeps said items completely hidden from view but within easy reach.
In addition to being a chic organizing solution, this project is easy and budget-friendly to craft. All you need is lace, twine, and burlap, which you can find at either a craft store or a dollar store. The only necessary tools are a pair of scissors and hot glue, which most DIYers already have on hand. In addition to these products, you may want additional or alternative embellishments. Even if you mix things up, it should still be budget-friendly and easy to craft.
How to make a cute countertop organizer from a plastic food container
Start by detaching the plastic lid and bottom from each other and trimming excess plastic from the edges with a pair of scissors. Line the inside of the bowl with burlap and hot glue it in place to create a soft interior. Grab a piece of twine, such as the Sunny Side Up Bakery Jute Twine, and hot glue one end to the top rim of the bowl. Wrap the bowl from top to bottom with the thin twine strings. Don't be afraid to hot-glue the lines as you go to ensure they stay in place. Then, flip it upside down, and glue the twine in a circular pattern on the bottom.
For the next step, knit leftover twine into a braid, like the YouTube DIYer. Or you can purchase another roll of twine that's already braided, such as the Tenn Well 5mm Jute Twine. Just keep in mind that if you purchase the pre-braided roll, you'll have plenty of twine leftover for other projects, such as another cute countertop decor idea that uses an old bucket top. Wrap this braided rope around the top of the bowl, and add chic lace, like a strip of the Liqwei White Stretch Lace, as edging.
Repeat a similar process for the takeout container lid. Be sure to use a braided rope for the top lid, so you can loop the twine into a practical handle to easily remove and set down the lid when fetching the bowl's contents. Don't worry about impeding the snap-close function of the plastic. Since this container is being used as decor, you can simply rest the lid on top.
How to customize the takeout container to befit your home countertops
Once it's completely wrapped in rope, add embellishments for more character. The original DIYer added artificial foliage and a line of lace trim around the upper rim for a cozy, vintage look. You can take a similar route for a classic farmhouse aesthetic, or give it your own flair.
Use a satin ribbon for the edging and top off the project with a bow for a more sophisticated and chic aesthetic. You could also replace the neutral-colored, natural twine with a more colorful option, like Hstech Colorful Natural Jute String Rolls, for a bolder boho or eccentric look. Another option is to mix up the floral embellishments to make this decorative idea more seasonal. For example, choose bright yellow, blue, and other tropical flower colors to emulate the look of a summer garden. Then, swap them for evergreen sprigs and poinsettias when winter rolls around.
Set the countertop storage solution in the center of your counter or in a corner against a backsplash. Set it by itself or beside other items, such as a potted plant, to create a stylish centerpiece. Take inspiration from gorgeous kitchen island decor ideas, so you can properly style it with storage jars or canisters, utensil crocks, cutting boards, and other popular countertop items.