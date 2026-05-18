Turn The Top Of An Old Plastic Bucket Into Cute Countertop Decor

Plain plastic buckets come in handy for cleaning, mixing materials, and storing items, but they also work well for a variety of crafts and home decor pieces. Instagram creator cameliadiycraft proves that with a beautiful decorative tray that starts with the rim of a plastic bucket. She covers it with jute twine, builds a bottom, and adds legs to craft an inexpensive decorative tray that looks like it belongs on display at Pottery Barn.

Using the rim of a bucket as the tray's sides gives you a perfectly round shape, and it's extra sturdy thanks to its tough plastic construction. When choosing a bucket, pay attention to the top edge, including the height and shape, as that will determine what the sides of your tray look like. If you don't have any buckets, check with friends and neighbors. Habitat for Humanity ReStore might have inexpensive options available, as well. You can also buy buckets in various sizes at home improvement stores.

To replicate the original, you'll need jute rope, cardboard, fabric, thicker rope, lacy trim, and large wooden beads for the feet. You can adjust the embellishments to change the tray's style however you like. Grab hot glue, a pencil, and scissors to complete the job. When you're done, you'll have a farmhouse table centerpiece that's Instagram-worthy!