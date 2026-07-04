Goodbye Dated Closet Doors: IKEA Has A New Item That's Sleek And Modern

Closets are the part of the room you'd probably like to forget even exist. On the inside, they're agents of chaos with unorganized shelves and mountains of clothes that are seconds away from toppling over. On the outside, they're sporting dated wooden doors — heaven forbid the controversial honey oak hue — with equally antiquated hardware. Not ideal. To bring your space back into the present day and add a chic, Scandinavian touch, there's a new IKEA 2026 find that offers a sleek upgrade and helps you tap into the popular "confidence zone" design trend.

Meet the SKYTTA / LUNDBRÄSMA sliding door. Available in both black and white with checkered glass, this transparent panel comes in both 59 7/8-inches x 80 1/2-inches and 59 7/8-inches x 94 3/8-inches, and it makes a modern statement in any room. The piece is part of a larger, customizable range that shoppers praise for bold results, durability, and accessibility. However, it's important to note that there are a few caveats to this new offering: You will not be able to install it without a helping hand, and IKEA recommends that you leave it to the pros. Plus, your floors and ceiling need to be perfectly aligned in order for the piece to be properly installed. Considering you're spending upwards of $600, it's crucial to make sure you're working with an appropriate space before purchasing.