Goodbye Dated Closet Doors: IKEA Has A New Item That's Sleek And Modern
Closets are the part of the room you'd probably like to forget even exist. On the inside, they're agents of chaos with unorganized shelves and mountains of clothes that are seconds away from toppling over. On the outside, they're sporting dated wooden doors — heaven forbid the controversial honey oak hue — with equally antiquated hardware. Not ideal. To bring your space back into the present day and add a chic, Scandinavian touch, there's a new IKEA 2026 find that offers a sleek upgrade and helps you tap into the popular "confidence zone" design trend.
Meet the SKYTTA / LUNDBRÄSMA sliding door. Available in both black and white with checkered glass, this transparent panel comes in both 59 7/8-inches x 80 1/2-inches and 59 7/8-inches x 94 3/8-inches, and it makes a modern statement in any room. The piece is part of a larger, customizable range that shoppers praise for bold results, durability, and accessibility. However, it's important to note that there are a few caveats to this new offering: You will not be able to install it without a helping hand, and IKEA recommends that you leave it to the pros. Plus, your floors and ceiling need to be perfectly aligned in order for the piece to be properly installed. Considering you're spending upwards of $600, it's crucial to make sure you're working with an appropriate space before purchasing.
Upgrade your closet into a confidence zone with IKEA's sliding door
Once you've determined it's all systems go for the SKYTTA / LUNDBRÄSMA sliding door, embrace the opportunity to turn those bedroom closet ideas into a confidence zone, the current trend Homes & Gardens defines as small, unexpected spaces with grand statements. "Pattern, color, and texture bring depth and intention, and can transform even the tiniest corner into somewhere with real character and beauty," interior designer Lauren Gilberthorpe told the outlet. Take advantage of the texture and color of the industrial SKYTTA / LUNDBRÄSMA and put those old wooden slabs to the curb.
After installing the doors, it's time to combine closet organizer ideas with chic statements to up the ante of your confidence zone. First, find shelving and organizers in a complementary shade that make the most of horizontal and vertical space. Accentuate the organizers, and the door itself, with fun patterned wallpaper, a stylish rug, and if space permits, a bold light fixture and a mirror. Since the closet is now neat, colorful, and as decorative as any room, don't be afraid to leave SKYTTA / LUNDBRÄSMA slightly ajar so you can sneak a peek inside your small but mighty confidence zone. There's no way those dated closet doors could've made a statement quite like this.