Not Cabinets, Not Shelves: IKEA Has A New Solution For Organizing Clutter In Small Spaces

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Clutter is never a welcome sight in any room, but in small spaces, it's even more of a nuisance than usual. Surfaces covered with little objects and floors littered with miscellaneous items can hinder the use of the room and movement through it. You could definitely lean on cabinets and floating shelves to keep things tidy, but they're not always a complement to your interior design. If you're looking for a storage solution that's more visually appealing and streamlined to get better use of limited space, you might like the new IKEA PS 2026 utility cart. It comes in beige or a soft-yet-striking baby blue color and has four rounded tiers that are collectively reminiscent of a wedding cake. It's currently priced at $80, with early reviews on IKEA's website giving it 4.3 stars out of five.

The trendy curving edges of this stacked IKEA unit make it calmer and less boxy than the likes of a standard utility cart. The style is distinctly modern, and the main strength is perhaps that the design is sculptural enough to allow you to forget that it's actually a storage solution. You could style it as an end-table in a living room, add some whimsy to a kids' playroom, or use it as a decor piece for sprucing up your kitchen and keeping clutter to a minimum. And if you know how to mix modern and antique furniture, it can look nice in most homes, whether contemporary or traditional.