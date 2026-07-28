Not Cabinets, Not Shelves: IKEA Has A New Solution For Organizing Clutter In Small Spaces
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Clutter is never a welcome sight in any room, but in small spaces, it's even more of a nuisance than usual. Surfaces covered with little objects and floors littered with miscellaneous items can hinder the use of the room and movement through it. You could definitely lean on cabinets and floating shelves to keep things tidy, but they're not always a complement to your interior design. If you're looking for a storage solution that's more visually appealing and streamlined to get better use of limited space, you might like the new IKEA PS 2026 utility cart. It comes in beige or a soft-yet-striking baby blue color and has four rounded tiers that are collectively reminiscent of a wedding cake. It's currently priced at $80, with early reviews on IKEA's website giving it 4.3 stars out of five.
The trendy curving edges of this stacked IKEA unit make it calmer and less boxy than the likes of a standard utility cart. The style is distinctly modern, and the main strength is perhaps that the design is sculptural enough to allow you to forget that it's actually a storage solution. You could style it as an end-table in a living room, add some whimsy to a kids' playroom, or use it as a decor piece for sprucing up your kitchen and keeping clutter to a minimum. And if you know how to mix modern and antique furniture, it can look nice in most homes, whether contemporary or traditional.
Styling the IKEA PS 2026 utility cart and using it for storage
Measuring 35 inches tall and nearly 19 inches wide at its base, IKEA's new utility cart comes with quite a storage space; even in a small room, you likely won't need to fill it all the way up to get things tidy. You can use any extra surface area on it for house plants or other small decor pieces with natural colors and textures to complement the cart's hue. Since the cart effectively has open shelving, you may also want some small containers or acrylic boxes for keeping it organized. JOUTYFOR Decorative Storage Boxes, for example, can be handy for sorting and categorizing odds and ends without interfering with the cart's aesthetic. Want to make the cart look even more colorful? You could try lining patterned peel-and-stick wallpaper or contact paper on the bottoms of each shelf for stylish pops that peek out from under your stored items.
If you like the vibes of this rolling utility cart and are looking for furnishings that will complement it, you may want to check out some of the other new IKEA finds, particularly the unique designs in the PS 2026 collection. This set of quirky yet practical pieces includes plenty of bold colors, exciting modern designs, and soft, curving edges that can fit alongside the utility cart. For best results, focus on functionality and choose a color scheme that allows one or two accent pieces to accompany your utility cart without clashing.