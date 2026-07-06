Not Cabinets Or Shelves: A Storage Solution From Hawaii That Looks Beautiful Anywhere
If stuff is constantly piling up on your tables, shelves, and even your floor, it might be time for a change. Decluttering and organizing hacks are a good place to start, but having something to store your things in is also essential. Ideally, your storage solution should be both beautiful and practical. However, it can be tricky to find the perfect fit if you enjoy changing up your space regularly. What works with one aesthetic may not work for another, leaving you to haul away your bulky cabinets or repaint your shelves. There is an option from Hawaii that might be the perfect solution. Lauhala weaving has been practiced in Hawaii for centuries, where it is used to create hats, bracelets, and, yes, baskets and boxes. Lauhala baskets and boxes are great for storage, and they can match a wide variety of aesthetics.
In ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian language, lau means leaf, and hala is the name of a tree. The hala tree (Pandanus tectorius) is native to most Hawaiian islands and grows abundantly. Mature leaves are harvested and used for weaving, leaving younger leaves to grow and support the trees, making this an incredibly sustainable art form. Lauhala pieces can be quite durable, which is part of what makes them an excellent storage solution. The other reason they're so fantastic is the beauty and craftsmanship of each handwoven basket or box. The finished pieces are the result of hours of hard work and generations of knowledge, which makes them a special addition to any home. They're also quite versatile. While you may associate lauhala with the tropics, the neutral colors of the leaves make them easy to blend with other aesthetics as well.
Using lauhala baskets and boxes in your home
Start by finding a lauhala basket or box that you like. They can be found in a number of different sizes, shapes, and styles, so don't worry if the first few you see aren't quite what you had in mind. There are even pieces made with dyed lauhala leaves to add color. Next, find the places where you need extra storage. You're probably already aware of the problem areas of your house, but look for the places where clutter accumulates. Entrance ways, kitchen counters, bedrooms, and bathrooms are all good places to start. You can simply place your basket near those spots and fill it with anything you need. If you only want temporary storage, you don't need to get rid of your lauhala baskets and boxes afterward. There are plenty of ways to decorate with baskets that would look wonderful in your home.
Of course, if you want to integrate your lauhala baskets more seamlessly, there are adjustments you can make to help them fit better. You can paint or decorate the basket's surface to match the rest of your decor, or do the reverse and alter your decor to match it. You could lean into the tropical vibes of lauhala, using these tropical living room ideas as a jumping-off point. Consider using bright colors and even tropical houseplants. Alternatively, use wood tones, bamboo, and natural stone to complement your lauhala baskets in a more neutral or Scandi-style room. The natural coloration of lauhala itself is fairly neutral, which makes it a great accent for even more colorful rooms.