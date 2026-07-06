Not Cabinets Or Shelves: A Storage Solution From Hawaii That Looks Beautiful Anywhere

If stuff is constantly piling up on your tables, shelves, and even your floor, it might be time for a change. Decluttering and organizing hacks are a good place to start, but having something to store your things in is also essential. Ideally, your storage solution should be both beautiful and practical. However, it can be tricky to find the perfect fit if you enjoy changing up your space regularly. What works with one aesthetic may not work for another, leaving you to haul away your bulky cabinets or repaint your shelves. There is an option from Hawaii that might be the perfect solution. Lauhala weaving has been practiced in Hawaii for centuries, where it is used to create hats, bracelets, and, yes, baskets and boxes. Lauhala baskets and boxes are great for storage, and they can match a wide variety of aesthetics.

In ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian language, lau means leaf, and hala is the name of a tree. The hala tree (Pandanus tectorius) is native to most Hawaiian islands and grows abundantly. Mature leaves are harvested and used for weaving, leaving younger leaves to grow and support the trees, making this an incredibly sustainable art form. Lauhala pieces can be quite durable, which is part of what makes them an excellent storage solution. The other reason they're so fantastic is the beauty and craftsmanship of each handwoven basket or box. The finished pieces are the result of hours of hard work and generations of knowledge, which makes them a special addition to any home. They're also quite versatile. While you may associate lauhala with the tropics, the neutral colors of the leaves make them easy to blend with other aesthetics as well.