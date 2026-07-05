Ditch The Tomato Cage: A Smarter Way To Grow Tomatoes In Small Gardens

Having a small garden doesn't have to mean growing fewer plants. Sometimes you just have to get a bit creative with the way you're growing them. Tomato cages work well enough at keeping your tomatoes upright, but they can be a bit bulky. You can reuse your tomato cages for something else and grow your tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) upside down instead. It may sound strange if you're unfamiliar, but this alternative to a cage is actually a tried-and-true method for growing tomatoes. If you're trying to grow tomatoes at home to avoid the tomato shortage, but don't have anywhere to plant them, this may be the perfect method for you.

There's no need for tomato cages when gravity keeps the tomato plant from falling over, and hanging planters can be grown in places where there's no access to gardening space. There are specially designed planters you can buy, but it's incredibly easy to make your own. You can use any hanging planter, or any light plastic planter that you can add a rope or wire to for hanging. Feel free to experiment with other containers such as buckets or baskets. As long as it's light enough to hang and sturdy enough to support your tomato plants, it should work fine. Cut a hole in the bottom, and thread your tomato plant through so that the roots are inside the planter and the rest of the plant is beneath it. Add a semi-permeable material to cover the hole around the tomato plant's stem, such as coco coir. You want to let water through, keep soil in, and not damage your tomato plant with sharp edges. Add your soil and the planter is ready to hang!