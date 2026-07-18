Move Over Hooks: A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels With Thrifted Keys

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Old keys that you find at the thrift store often have an air of mystery to them. What did they once belong to, and what can they be put to use for now? The first part of this question is admittedly quite tough to answer, but the second part is surprisingly easy. If you bend the key's blade upward and slightly inward, you can turn it into a hook that's handy for all sorts of organizational tasks in your home. If you put a few of these makeshift hooks up on the wall in your bathroom, for example, you'll end up with a practical place to hang towels. Thanks to their vintage-y vibes and variances in color, the keys will add plenty of character to your space. In some cases, they may even complement the hardware on your vanity.

You can just as easily try this hack with old keys you have lying around the house, should you want to avoid a trip to the thrift store. If you don't want to hang your keys directly on your wall, try attaching them to a short plank of finished wood. Then use a pair of picture-frame hangers and some nails to put that plank up on the wall. Even with mismatched keys, the fixture should look neat and orderly. It will be perfect for hand towels and washcloths, and it will blend in nicely with other vintage bathroom design ideas that mix old with new.