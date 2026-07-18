Move Over Hooks: A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels With Thrifted Keys
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Old keys that you find at the thrift store often have an air of mystery to them. What did they once belong to, and what can they be put to use for now? The first part of this question is admittedly quite tough to answer, but the second part is surprisingly easy. If you bend the key's blade upward and slightly inward, you can turn it into a hook that's handy for all sorts of organizational tasks in your home. If you put a few of these makeshift hooks up on the wall in your bathroom, for example, you'll end up with a practical place to hang towels. Thanks to their vintage-y vibes and variances in color, the keys will add plenty of character to your space. In some cases, they may even complement the hardware on your vanity.
You can just as easily try this hack with old keys you have lying around the house, should you want to avoid a trip to the thrift store. If you don't want to hang your keys directly on your wall, try attaching them to a short plank of finished wood. Then use a pair of picture-frame hangers and some nails to put that plank up on the wall. Even with mismatched keys, the fixture should look neat and orderly. It will be perfect for hand towels and washcloths, and it will blend in nicely with other vintage bathroom design ideas that mix old with new.
Tips for turning old keys into towel hooks
To try out this hack, the first thing you'll need to do is locate the right types of keys. What you need are the ones with a small and preferably circular hole that's centered in the top of the handle. The screw you use for attaching the key to the wall or the wooden mount should fit snugly in this opening; if it doesn't, the key may move around later. When it comes time to bend your keys into hooks, you'll need two pairs of pliers. Use one to hold the key handle in place, and the other to simultaneously arc the blade of the key inwards. Drill pilot holes into your wall wherever you want your keys to go before mounting them. Where you can't attach them to studs, use wall plugs. This is especially important if you're going to use the hooks to hang heavy bath towels.
If you're going to mount your keys on a plank instead of attaching them directly to the wall, you may want to stain or paint the wood first. A product like Varathane Vintage Aqua Fast Dry Wood Stain, for example, may complement the old-fashioned look of the keys and pair neatly with a calming color that everyone will be painting their bathroom with this year. The plank with your old keys on it could also be the bottom piece of a floating shelf. With this sort of storage fixture on hand, you can turn your space into an organized bathroom that's truly satisfying.