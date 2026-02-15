The Chic, Calming Color Everyone Will Be Painting Their Bathroom In 2026

If there is one home design trend that will last well beyond 2026 it is this: no one wants an all-white bathroom anymore. Apart from being bland, white can also be a cold color that makes the bathroom feel far more clinical than relaxing. Instead, homeowners are looking for colors that bring character and charm to their bathrooms. And the chic, calming color that everyone is going to be painting their bathrooms in 2026 are sea blues.

It's important to note that we're not talking about navy blue here. Despite its oceanic title, the types of blues people are going for in 2026 are far lighter and gentler than the heavy richness a navy blue can offer. This is in line with the overall trend towards making bathrooms into more relaxing, personalized spaces. Fanny Bolen Interiors designer Bebe MacKellar, speaking to Homes and Gardens, says "Soft blue will stand out in bathrooms in 2026. As spaces become more spa-like and restorative, these gentle hues feel natural."

Lighter blues, such as aqua, sea foam, or the ever popular powder blue grant the illusion of space while also grounding you in the natural Zen associated with being nearby water under an open sky. There is also something retro and vintage about light sea blues, which can enhance the space even further, especially if you've got an older house.