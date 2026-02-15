The Chic, Calming Color Everyone Will Be Painting Their Bathroom In 2026
If there is one home design trend that will last well beyond 2026 it is this: no one wants an all-white bathroom anymore. Apart from being bland, white can also be a cold color that makes the bathroom feel far more clinical than relaxing. Instead, homeowners are looking for colors that bring character and charm to their bathrooms. And the chic, calming color that everyone is going to be painting their bathrooms in 2026 are sea blues.
It's important to note that we're not talking about navy blue here. Despite its oceanic title, the types of blues people are going for in 2026 are far lighter and gentler than the heavy richness a navy blue can offer. This is in line with the overall trend towards making bathrooms into more relaxing, personalized spaces. Fanny Bolen Interiors designer Bebe MacKellar, speaking to Homes and Gardens, says "Soft blue will stand out in bathrooms in 2026. As spaces become more spa-like and restorative, these gentle hues feel natural."
Lighter blues, such as aqua, sea foam, or the ever popular powder blue grant the illusion of space while also grounding you in the natural Zen associated with being nearby water under an open sky. There is also something retro and vintage about light sea blues, which can enhance the space even further, especially if you've got an older house.
Ways to incorporate sea blue into your bathroom
When done well, blue bathrooms can be absolutely mesmerizing. However, you need to be careful about laying on the blue too heavily. It is important to pair your sea blue painting with other colors and textures so that the hue doesn't become overwhelming and lost within itself.
You can also use the sea blues to break up the monotony and clinical nature of an all-white space. Add an accent wall, paint your sink vanity or even your wainscoting if you have some. Remember too that the sea blue can bring a retro vibe to your space, so it could be fun to pair it against some vintage bathroom decor or appliances like a clawfoot tub.
One thing to avoid would be overdoing it on the beach vibes. Yes, the sea blues are naturally indicative of the beach, but that doesn't mean you need to plaster the rest of the bathroom with shell motifs, beach paintings, or jars of sand. Instead, let just the color do the work of bringing those relaxing beach vibes. You can certainly add a few beach tokens like some nice sea glass or driftwood, just make sure it compliments the space as opposed to overwhelming it. This way you can create a nice, calming space that suits you perfectly without going overboard.