Turn Shower Curtain Rings Into Elegant Home Decor On A Budget

Replacing your shower curtain with something new can completely reinvent your space, but it does leave behind a lot of rings. If you switched to a shower curtain alternative recently, don't toss out the leftover rings just yet! There are actually some fun and interesting things you can do with them. It may come as a surprise, but they can be turned into beautiful, elegant, and even sophisticated art for your home. You don't need a ton of time, money, or supplies, either. Just grab your shower curtain rings, hot glue, and any art or crafting supplies you have on hand. You may already have everything you need at home, but if not, a quick trip to the crafting aisle at your favorite dollar store will have you covered. The idea is to hot-glue your shower curtain rings together to form interesting shapes. They can then be painted, covered with fabric or twine, or left bare, depending on the aesthetic you're aiming for.

Since the rings are open in the center, you can easily hang the finished piece on your wall or door, but there are other options. If you have something to use as a base, you can attach your curtain ring artwork to it so that it stands upright. Alternatively, attach your rings to each other to form a three-dimensional shape that stands on its own without a base. If you aren't satisfied with the way it looks with only the rings, consider repurposing another object to become part of the art. Mirrors, picture frames, bowls, and planters could all become interesting sculptures with the addition of a few rings. You could even combine this hack with this DIY paper straw wall art for gorgeous repurposed decor.