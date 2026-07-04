Turn Shower Curtain Rings Into Elegant Home Decor On A Budget
Replacing your shower curtain with something new can completely reinvent your space, but it does leave behind a lot of rings. If you switched to a shower curtain alternative recently, don't toss out the leftover rings just yet! There are actually some fun and interesting things you can do with them. It may come as a surprise, but they can be turned into beautiful, elegant, and even sophisticated art for your home. You don't need a ton of time, money, or supplies, either. Just grab your shower curtain rings, hot glue, and any art or crafting supplies you have on hand. You may already have everything you need at home, but if not, a quick trip to the crafting aisle at your favorite dollar store will have you covered. The idea is to hot-glue your shower curtain rings together to form interesting shapes. They can then be painted, covered with fabric or twine, or left bare, depending on the aesthetic you're aiming for.
Since the rings are open in the center, you can easily hang the finished piece on your wall or door, but there are other options. If you have something to use as a base, you can attach your curtain ring artwork to it so that it stands upright. Alternatively, attach your rings to each other to form a three-dimensional shape that stands on its own without a base. If you aren't satisfied with the way it looks with only the rings, consider repurposing another object to become part of the art. Mirrors, picture frames, bowls, and planters could all become interesting sculptures with the addition of a few rings. You could even combine this hack with this DIY paper straw wall art for gorgeous repurposed decor.
Making shower ring decor
Unless you're using completely new shower curtain rings, you'll want to wash them first. A short soak in some hot water and a scrub with soap or a homemade vinegar cleaning solution should do the trick. Physically move them around to test out different arrangements. If you have another object you want to incorporate, go ahead and see how it looks with the rings. Consider how you'd like to decorate them as well. You can decorate them individually if you prefer a more abstract look or want to make several smaller decorations rather than a single large one. Alternatively, wait to decorate them until after they've been glued together for a more cohesive design.
If you have a more complicated design in mind, you may want to sketch it out so you don't lose track of the idea as you assemble it. Otherwise, start putting together your decor. Add a small dot of hot glue to the place where the rings will connect, then gently press them together. Keep adding your rings one at a time until your design is finished, and don't panic if you make a mistake. Packs of simple plastic shower curtain rings only cost a few dollars, so it's easy to start over. If you haven't already decorated your rings, do so once the glue has dried. A simple coat of spray paint will give the art piece a sleek, elegant look, but don't be afraid to experiment with metallic gold or silver, or even brighter colors. Once they're painted, the rings simply look like circles, and no one can tell that they used to be shower curtain rings! Mount your art, then step back and admire it.