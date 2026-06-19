Turn Paper Straws Into A Beautiful Home Decor Piece On A Budget
Paper straws are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic ones, but they're also one of the common items that can't be recycled at home. Instead of giving yourself a headache trying to determine what to do with them, why not repurpose them into gorgeous home decor? Paper straws can be painted and arranged into geometric designs, forming beautiful wall art for your home. If you don't already have some leftover paper straws in your kitchen, you can typically find boxes of 100 or fewer for a little under $10 at retail stores. Plastic straws are also an option. However, while they are generally cheaper, they can be more difficult to paint.
The straws will form the bulk of your wall art, giving it a three-dimensional look. You can use just the straws and some paint, or add extra embellishments. Some fun options are to arrange them around a mirror or cover them with dried flowers, buttons, and ribbons. The only limits to your final design are your creativity and how many straws you have to put together, but there are a few easy ways to make your wall art look nice.
Some or all of your straws should run parallel to the wall, so that the finished piece will sit flat against it. You should also consider how your art piece will be mounted. One option is to secure your paper straw art to a base of some sort, then use the base to mount it on the wall with a hook or self-adhesive strip. Cardboard works well for this, but you could also use a flat-backed mirror, picture frame, or embroidery hoop. If you're only using straws, a simpler solution is to tie a string or ribbon around your creation to hang it.
Creating your paper straw art
Start by planning out your design and prepping your materials. You can paint your straws if you like, but wrapping them in paper or foil will also look lovely. Consider painting your base if you don't want any gaps showing. The straws lend themselves well to straight lines or staggered edges. You can create a starburst effect by arranging the straws in a line around a central point. Another option is to create a straight line of paper straws across a circular base, then trim the overhanging edges along the curve of your base. This creates an almost basket-like effect, which can be enhanced by adding flowers to the top or a horizontal string crossing the straws like a ribbon tied around the basket. Other shapes can be created in similar ways, so don't worry if you can't figure out how to arrange the straws in the shape you want. Just cut a piece of cardboard and adjust your straws to fit!
Carefully glue your paper straws into place, then add your embellishments. If you're going for a professional look, you may want to grab the tools needed to properly hang wall art, like a level. Alternatively, lean into the DIY aspect and use a self-adhesive hook and some string. Don't worry if it doesn't turn out quite right! Since this craft doesn't cost much to make, you can start over at any time without the fear of wasting materials. You can use any extra straws or grab more to make additional pieces and create a gallery wall in your hallway full of beautiful DIY art.