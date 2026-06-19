Turn Paper Straws Into A Beautiful Home Decor Piece On A Budget

Paper straws are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic ones, but they're also one of the common items that can't be recycled at home. Instead of giving yourself a headache trying to determine what to do with them, why not repurpose them into gorgeous home decor? Paper straws can be painted and arranged into geometric designs, forming beautiful wall art for your home. If you don't already have some leftover paper straws in your kitchen, you can typically find boxes of 100 or fewer for a little under $10 at retail stores. Plastic straws are also an option. However, while they are generally cheaper, they can be more difficult to paint.

The straws will form the bulk of your wall art, giving it a three-dimensional look. You can use just the straws and some paint, or add extra embellishments. Some fun options are to arrange them around a mirror or cover them with dried flowers, buttons, and ribbons. The only limits to your final design are your creativity and how many straws you have to put together, but there are a few easy ways to make your wall art look nice.

Some or all of your straws should run parallel to the wall, so that the finished piece will sit flat against it. You should also consider how your art piece will be mounted. One option is to secure your paper straw art to a base of some sort, then use the base to mount it on the wall with a hook or self-adhesive strip. Cardboard works well for this, but you could also use a flat-backed mirror, picture frame, or embroidery hoop. If you're only using straws, a simpler solution is to tie a string or ribbon around your creation to hang it.