Ditch Cabinets And Shelves: There's A Clever Thrift Store Find For Organizing Clutter
No, you don't need another cabinet or shelf to tackle your clutter. You probably need to apply some simple decluttering hacks to finally get your home tidy before you worry about buying more storage solutions. But then, skip the usual options and upcycle thrifted items for a more creative approach to taming clutter. One you should definitely try? A simple wooden stool. You know the kind: a flat, round wood top, four wooden legs, and footrests connecting the legs. If you flip it over and make a few modifications, you create the perfect spot to store gift-wrapping supplies or other clutter.
The star of the show is the wooden stool — thrift stores, estate sales, flea markets, and garage sales are all cheap places to find them. What makes this style so versatile is its flat seat and lack of a back. You won't get the same results with a curved saddle-style bar stool, for example. The wood construction also makes the stools durable and sturdy, which creates an ideal framework for storage. Plus, using a stool is unique and gives your organizer a little flair.
To change the look of the stool, you'll need paint or stain (and all of the corresponding supplies). For extra storage, grab four plastic storage bins — you can also use baskets, metal bins, or other containers that work well for your aesthetic — and zip ties to attach them. If you're using the piece for wrapping paper storage, adding extra dowels between the legs gives you ribbon storage spots. Grab a drill to create the holes for the rods. For a rolling organizer, pick up casters.
Turn an upside-down stool into an organizer
Sand and refinish the stool first if you don't like its current look. Add the casters to the seat of the stool if you're using them. If not, add a piece of felt on the seat to prevent scratches. The legs of the stool create a natural spot for tall wrapping paper rolls. To organize your rolls more, add a dowel or thin piece of wood between two footrests and along the bottom to divide the rolls into sections.
For easy added storage, zip tie plastic bins to the horizontal footrest pieces, so the bins are outside of the legs. That's where you can put smaller tools, like scissors, pens, gift tags, and tape. It turns out you can still wrap gifts without tape, but having rolls on hand in your wrapping paper organizer makes life easier. You can also attach bags or hooks to the footrests. To add ribbon storage, drill holes through the legs wide enough for a wooden dowel — you may need to use a spade or Forstner bit to make a large-enough hole, depending on the dowel thickness. Slide one end of the dowel through a hole, slide the ribbon rolls on, and put the other end through the opposite hole.
While it's ideal for wrapping paper storage to make gifting a breeze, this upside-down stool organizer works in other spaces. In your entryway, put tall umbrellas in the upside-down stool, and add organizers along the sides for other front-door essentials. In a kids' room or playroom, stash toy swords, rolls or kraft paper, and other long, narrow items inside.