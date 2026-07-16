Ditch Cabinets And Shelves: There's A Clever Thrift Store Find For Organizing Clutter

No, you don't need another cabinet or shelf to tackle your clutter. You probably need to apply some simple decluttering hacks to finally get your home tidy before you worry about buying more storage solutions. But then, skip the usual options and upcycle thrifted items for a more creative approach to taming clutter. One you should definitely try? A simple wooden stool. You know the kind: a flat, round wood top, four wooden legs, and footrests connecting the legs. If you flip it over and make a few modifications, you create the perfect spot to store gift-wrapping supplies or other clutter.

The star of the show is the wooden stool — thrift stores, estate sales, flea markets, and garage sales are all cheap places to find them. What makes this style so versatile is its flat seat and lack of a back. You won't get the same results with a curved saddle-style bar stool, for example. The wood construction also makes the stools durable and sturdy, which creates an ideal framework for storage. Plus, using a stool is unique and gives your organizer a little flair.

To change the look of the stool, you'll need paint or stain (and all of the corresponding supplies). For extra storage, grab four plastic storage bins — you can also use baskets, metal bins, or other containers that work well for your aesthetic — and zip ties to attach them. If you're using the piece for wrapping paper storage, adding extra dowels between the legs gives you ribbon storage spots. Grab a drill to create the holes for the rods. For a rolling organizer, pick up casters.