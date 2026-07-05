No More Basic Blinds: There's A Cuter Way To Cover Windows
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Window coverings are a must for privacy and light control, but there's no need for them to be dull or drab. If you're tired of your basic blinds dragging down the aesthetics of your space, it might be time to swap them out for something better. There are plenty of options, of course; some of the most common are honeycomb shades and draperies. However, few are as chic and elegant as bamboo Roman shades.
These shades have a natural wooden texture that makes them a stellar choice for those who want to make their home cozier and more in tune with the outdoors. They can complement modern and contemporary interiors alike, and they have a warmth that standard white blinds almost always lack. The aesthetic appeal of bamboo Roman shades also comes in part from their simplicity. They have a uniform, textured appearance that looks pleasant, but doesn't pull attention away from focal points or statement furnishings.
Also, with these window dressings, you have an opportunity to ditch the flyaway cords that come with standard blinds. UNISHADES Cordless Bamboo Roman Shades from Amazon, for example, allow you to raise or lower them by gently pulling down or pushing up from the middle. These sorts of shades can obviously overhaul the look of your living room, but they're definitely handy elsewhere in the home, too. You can use them to give your dining room a boost, and they should also work well alongside rustic bedroom ideas that are warm and inviting.
Tips for adding bamboo roman shades to your living spaces
To hang these, you'll first need to decide if they're going to be inside mount or outside mount. Inside mount means that they'll be within the window trim; outside mount means that they'll cover the window trim, attached to the wall above it. From an aesthetic perspective, outside mounts block more light and make small windows look larger. As a result, they're ideal for bedrooms, and for situations in which the trim around the window isn't part of the decor. Inside mount, meanwhile, allows for a more built-in look, but requires a deeper window. Your bamboo shades can still make your room look more comfortable and organic in either configuration.
You can complement the natural textures and fibers of bamboo shades by following a few tenets of biophilic interior design. Earthy greens and browns, alongside the bamboo, can make the room feel like a calming refuge. House plants and other botanical decor pieces will also look nice alongside these window treatments. The use of other bamboo elements such as floor mats, bowls, and vases, can also make these shades appear to be a more cohesive component of the room.
Bamboo shades have plenty of light-blocking potential, but depending on how thin they are, they may still be less private than other window coverings. Also, they don't have individual slats, so to properly let in light, you'll need to raise them fully. If you end up deciding not to use bamboo shades, there are plenty of other unique window treatment ideas that are worth trying.