Transform Old Mason Jars Into A One-Of-A-Kind Home Decor Piece

Start by squeezing hot glue onto the bottom of your plastic plant, then stick it inside the jar. Pour in the rock material to create the seabed. Next, tie short strands of invisible thread around a fish or two and glue the remaining ends to the underside of the jar lid. This step will help create the illusion that they're swimming in the aquarium. You can also drop in a couple of creatures to sit on top of the rocks.

Once that's done, mix water and a few drops of blue food coloring in a separate container. For a slow-moving water effect, combine a little bit of the glycerin as well. Add the water mixture to the Mason jar, filling it up. Finally, twist the lid on and allow the fish to dangle in your DIY aquarium. You'll now have one-of-a-kind decor to display anywhere that needs a touch of whimsy. Set it on a windowsill so the light shines through. Or, if you're looking for kids' bathroom ideas that are cute as a button, place it near their sink.

Make multiple versions to have different nautical worlds — switching up the creatures, substrate, and plants. You could also use natural materials like seashells or sprinkle in glitter so that when you swirl the aquariums, there's extra magic. Another option is to brighten them up by gluing small lights, like these KOABY Waterproof Flameless Submersible Lights, to the bottom of the Mason jar lids. It'd be a neat way to raise the ambiance on a patio at night or if you're using the aquariums as centerpieces during a shindig.