Ditch Traditional Concrete Driveways For A More Unique Alternative You'll Love

Traditional concrete driveways have many redeeming qualities. Most importantly, they are durable, easily standing up to daily use over time. They are perfect for warm climates where they reflect heat and don't get soft on extremely hot days, like asphalt driveways do. But one word that fails to come to mind when you think of a concrete driveway is "attractive." They are often bland and undistinguished, so much so that some folks want to ditch their concrete driveway entirely.

Luckily, they don't have to be. You can add color and patterns to a concrete driveway. Concrete can be stained, and you can even add border patterns with their own distinct stained color. Now, you may be wondering if you can successfully do this as a DIY project. The answer is yes, if you follow the necessary step-by-step process.

There are basically two types of concrete stain, acid-based and water-based. Acid-based products react chemically with the concrete to create a variegated look that some find reminiscent of the color patterns in natural stone. It's often used in stained concrete floors. Water-based stains penetrate the concrete, but don't react chemically with the surface. There is a wide variety of colors available, and they have low VOCs and are not dangerous to handle. Additionally, there are stencils available to allow you to do things with the stain, like creating a colored border with a geometric pattern on your driveway.