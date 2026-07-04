She Transforms A Boring Fireplace Mantel Into A Breathtaking Florida Beach Escape

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Trying to create a beach-themed living room on a budget? Seashells are a natural choice, but you don't just have to sit them around or use them as fillers for vases. You can use them as permanent decorations on existing pieces in your home – like your fireplace mantel. That's exactly what TikTok creator clare.sullivan_ did when she designed what she calls her "schmantle." She applied different types of seashells in a mosaic style to cover her mantel. It's the perfect way to create a Florida beach look in your home, even if you're miles from the ocean.

The main material you need for this project is a large collection of shells. Having different sizes, colors, and types of shells keeps the design interesting and makes it possible to create different patterns within the design. If you take a lot of beach trips, use the shells you've collected to add a personal touch to the concept. For inexpensive filler shells, check thrift stores and garage sales — you might find old collections people got tired of keeping. If not, buy shells from craft stores or online, like this 200-piece set of Weoxpr Bulk Seashells. The number of shells you need depends on how large they are and how much area you're covering.

In the original DIY, the creator uses high-heat cement to adhere the shells to the mantel. Home Depot sells Harvey High-Temperature Furnace Cement, which is pre-mixed and ready to use for easy application. Furnace cement withstands high temperatures, like those around a working fireplace, and sticks to most types of building materials. Other than that, you'll also need a putty knife to smooth the cement onto the mantel surface.