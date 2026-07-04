She Transforms A Boring Fireplace Mantel Into A Breathtaking Florida Beach Escape
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Trying to create a beach-themed living room on a budget? Seashells are a natural choice, but you don't just have to sit them around or use them as fillers for vases. You can use them as permanent decorations on existing pieces in your home – like your fireplace mantel. That's exactly what TikTok creator clare.sullivan_ did when she designed what she calls her "schmantle." She applied different types of seashells in a mosaic style to cover her mantel. It's the perfect way to create a Florida beach look in your home, even if you're miles from the ocean.
The main material you need for this project is a large collection of shells. Having different sizes, colors, and types of shells keeps the design interesting and makes it possible to create different patterns within the design. If you take a lot of beach trips, use the shells you've collected to add a personal touch to the concept. For inexpensive filler shells, check thrift stores and garage sales — you might find old collections people got tired of keeping. If not, buy shells from craft stores or online, like this 200-piece set of Weoxpr Bulk Seashells. The number of shells you need depends on how large they are and how much area you're covering.
In the original DIY, the creator uses high-heat cement to adhere the shells to the mantel. Home Depot sells Harvey High-Temperature Furnace Cement, which is pre-mixed and ready to use for easy application. Furnace cement withstands high temperatures, like those around a working fireplace, and sticks to most types of building materials. Other than that, you'll also need a putty knife to smooth the cement onto the mantel surface.
Cover your mantel in seashells for a chic beach look
This project completely upstages all other artsy DIY ideas for decorating with real seashells – of course, you can incorporate those other ideas with the finished results to really amp up the coastal vibes. But for now, pick your best shells for the mantel. Sort the shells by size, color, and shape to make it easier to design your layout.
Doing a practice run on the floor helps you see how different shells fit together. You can also make sure you like the layout before you permanently adhere it to your mantel. Decide how much you want to cover to get the dimensions. The original creator covers the wood surround, but you can do just a small horizontal section at the top or along the front edge of the mantel shelf to keep the beach infusion minimal. Next, transfer the measurements that you're covering to the floor and finalize your arrangement there. Feel free to arrange the shells in a flower-inspired shape. Or, hide secret designs, like the first letter of your last name or a hidden Mickey if you're a Disney fan, into the layout to make it personal.
@clare.sullivan_
Replying to @🪩 The #SHMANTLE may not be your cup of tea, but the tea is that it's *your home, your rules!* and I am enjoying my lavender lemon 😛tea😅 as I gaze at this shell fireplace with so much pride and excitement! #shelling #maximalism #shellart #diyinteriors #diy
From there, tape off parts of the fireplace surround that you don't want covered in shells. Spread a smooth layer of cement onto a small section, and press the shells into the wet material. Then, place the larger shells first and fill in with smaller ones. You can also incorporate beach glass, glass gemstones, or other materials to sprinkle in color and variation. And if your living room needs a little more help to achieve the Florida beach look, consider painting the walls one of these coastal paint colors to create major beach vibes.