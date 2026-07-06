Ditch Baskets And Bins: A Cuter, More Unique Way To Store Blankets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What cozy home is complete without a throw blanket ... or 20? The accessory is non-negotiable for movie nights and lounging sessions on the couch, but blankets can feel more cumbersome than comforting once they begin to pile up. If your linen closet is maxed out and your dressers are already occupied, why not get a little creative? Rather than settle for an ordinary organization system, consider relocating an essential gardening tool indoors for your throws: the wheelbarrow.
Clever blanket storage ideas typically include bins, benches, and ladders, but this unexpected yet ideal alternative has its perks. For one, it's large enough to fit your ever-growing collection. And, with a little elbow grease, you can upcycle the outdoor accessory into the ultimate indoor decor statement and conversation starter — perfect for those who appreciate a rustic farmhouse aesthetic. With some cleaning, maintenance, and decorating, you'll be able to transform your wheelbarrow from garden helper to living room staple in no time.
How to transform your wheelbarrow into blanket storage
While it's common to upcycle a wheelbarrow into a planter, getting the tool suitable for indoor usage will require a little more work — but it will be well worth it. Before you can even entertain the thought of decorative ideas, you'll need to thoroughly clean the wheelbarrow with water, and once it's dry, remove the rust with a degreaser like Simple Green Pro HD Heavy Duty Cleaner and sandpaper, if necessary. Then, before you apply a few coats of paint, you'll want to use a rust sealant primer like Rust-Oleum. Keep in mind that you might want to consider replacing the wheels and handles before transferring the wheelbarrow inside.
When it comes to decorative choices, there's no limit. You can play with different paint colors, adhere decals with Mod Podge, and line the inside with a fabric or a peel-and-stick wallpaper of your choosing to accentuate the paint color. To up the coziness factor, why not throw a pillow or two into the mix? Keep the wheelbarrow close to your favorite lounging spots, like a day bed or sofa, so that your favorite blanket is always within reach whenever you need it.