Ditch Baskets And Bins: A Cuter, More Unique Way To Store Blankets

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What cozy home is complete without a throw blanket ... or 20? The accessory is non-negotiable for movie nights and lounging sessions on the couch, but blankets can feel more cumbersome than comforting once they begin to pile up. If your linen closet is maxed out and your dressers are already occupied, why not get a little creative? Rather than settle for an ordinary organization system, consider relocating an essential gardening tool indoors for your throws: the wheelbarrow.

Clever blanket storage ideas typically include bins, benches, and ladders, but this unexpected yet ideal alternative has its perks. For one, it's large enough to fit your ever-growing collection. And, with a little elbow grease, you can upcycle the outdoor accessory into the ultimate indoor decor statement and conversation starter — perfect for those who appreciate a rustic farmhouse aesthetic. With some cleaning, maintenance, and decorating, you'll be able to transform your wheelbarrow from garden helper to living room staple in no time.