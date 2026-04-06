Give An Old Wheelbarrow A Second Life With This Brilliant Gardening Idea
There are few things more satisfying than taking some would-be junk and giving it new purpose. It requires a touch of creativity and often a bit of elbow grease, but the effects can be so sweet. In the case of the old, busted up wheelbarrow you've had lingering on your lawn, you could easily transform it into a functional piece of backyard decor that screams "I've got whimsy and I know how to use it" by making it into a planter.
Transforming a wheelbarrow into a cozy plant home doesn't have to be terribly involved if you don't want it to be. Just drill some holes in the bottom for water drainage, pile in some homemade potting soil, and pop a few plants in there. Then, just wheel it anywhere your plants can make the best visual impact, feed pollinators, and have a chance to thrive. To be a little more thorough, restore the wheelbarrow's exterior beforehand. If it's rusted, use a wire brush or angle grinder to remove any rust, chips, and flakes. It's then ready for a rust preventative metal primer and spray paint. Not only will this deliver a cleaner look and a potential pop of color, it can also extend the life of the wheelbarrow planter.
Make your wheelbarrow garden as fanciful as you like
After cleaning up your wheelbarrow, drill several drainage holes (each about ½ inch to 1 inch in diameter) in the bottom of its tray, including the lowest part. Pay attention to the wheelbarrow's frame under the tray to ensure you don't hit it as you drill through. Place drainage mesh, a few pieces of gravel, or old newspaper over the holes to keep soil from falling through the tray. As for what to plant in your wheel barrow, you might decide to make it your go-to spot for a specific delight, filling it with well-spaced strawberry plants or tulsi basil. Or, perhaps you'd rather it spill over with an assortment of eye-catching flowers, evergreen plants, and draping vines. An artistic arrangement of succulents in a myriad of shapes and sizes alongside some decorative stones is also a good option, as long as you opt for a sandy soil mix. If you're landscaping a flower bed, you can position the wheelbarrow in it behind lower-lying plants to make a multi-level garden display where everything is visible.
If you've been looking for an outlet for your childlike wonder, the wheelbarrow planter could also be your own little fairy garden. Places like Dollar Tree are chock full of miniature garden decor and figurines that can be arranged amongst a smattering of wispy plants to create a fairy-core wonderland, like the one from Instagram creator @secret_fairygardens. If you're feeling up for a creative challenge, repurpose an old Mason jar into a dreamy fairy cottage as the centerpiece, and add your favorite plants and decorations to form a stunning fantasy scene around it.