Give An Old Wheelbarrow A Second Life With This Brilliant Gardening Idea

There are few things more satisfying than taking some would-be junk and giving it new purpose. It requires a touch of creativity and often a bit of elbow grease, but the effects can be so sweet. In the case of the old, busted up wheelbarrow you've had lingering on your lawn, you could easily transform it into a functional piece of backyard decor that screams "I've got whimsy and I know how to use it" by making it into a planter.

Transforming a wheelbarrow into a cozy plant home doesn't have to be terribly involved if you don't want it to be. Just drill some holes in the bottom for water drainage, pile in some homemade potting soil, and pop a few plants in there. Then, just wheel it anywhere your plants can make the best visual impact, feed pollinators, and have a chance to thrive. To be a little more thorough, restore the wheelbarrow's exterior beforehand. If it's rusted, use a wire brush or angle grinder to remove any rust, chips, and flakes. It's then ready for a rust preventative metal primer and spray paint. Not only will this deliver a cleaner look and a potential pop of color, it can also extend the life of the wheelbarrow planter.