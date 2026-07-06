Neither A Shed Nor A Deck Box: Costco Has A New Solution For Chic Outdoor Storage

Summer is all about fun, but after you're done playing in the yard and splashing in the pool, a mess of items can overtake your outdoor space and make it anything but enjoyable. Luckily, there's an exciting new Costco home and garden find worth checking out that is particularly appropriate for patio clutter. The membership-only retailer is selling a truly multi-use storage staple. The Stylecraft Outdoor Storage Table combines the functions and benefits of both a cooler and a storage container. The cylindrical table has a lid that lifts off, letting you stow items inside, and the build features a plug and drain in the bottom that allow it to hold ice and keep your beverages cold. While clunky sheds and deck boxes take up valuable real estate in your yard and on your porch, the Stylecraft table offers a more discreet small-item storage option that can fit right in with your outdoor furniture.

Selling for $99 and available in either white or gray, this online-only Costco find is an attractive solution for outdoor clutter that could enhance the looks and function of your layout. The piece is able to hold 32 gallons as a cooler, and the table can support up to 300 pounds. This allows the unit to operate as a side table, footstool, seat, cooler, storage bin, or a combination of these features when you're hosting outside. The container is made from a polystone material that supplies a sleek and modern textured appearance. Additionally, the wooden lid and jute handles give this piece a classic natural summer aesthetic.