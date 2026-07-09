Ditch Messy Towel Hooks: A Cuter Way To Fold & Hang Bathroom Towels

The great thing about this cute way to fold bathroom towels is that you can easily store them in this fold, too. Instead of putting them on display after securing the cuff, simply fold them in half and stack them in your linen closet. This towel folding technique doesn't create much bulk, so they will still be easily stackable and can be ready to go when you need them. You also won't need to refold them often, as the bottom cuff is relatively sturdy. Gently drying your hands shouldn't undo it, as it might for a more intricate fold.

This cute method works for hand towels and bath towels alike. In fact, it's better to use the same folding design across most of your towels, so there is more visual harmony in your bathroom. However, you can also use another creative way to fold hand towels (so they look like a little t-shirt) to add a touch of playfulness to the space. However, as many of the video commentors suggest, folding towels on the top of a closed toilet seat feels a bit impractical and unsanitary. Instead, use other cleaner places for folding towels, like the bathroom countertops, your bed, or even on top of the washing machine or dryer.