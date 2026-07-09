Ditch Messy Towel Hooks: A Cuter Way To Fold & Hang Bathroom Towels
Sure, towels are a part of any functional bathroom. But the way they are folded and displayed can really elevate the overall vibe. While towel hooks can be convenient, towels often slip off of them and fall to the floor. Plus, the way towels hang on hooks can look a bit messy, and the tag often shows, which can look tacky. Instead, there's a cuter way to fold and hang bathroom towels that can really give your space a hotel feel.
With a few quick folds, you can create a small cuff on the bottom of your towel. This keeps the tag hidden and adds a bit of structure to the towel's shape. The first step is to lay your towel out flat with the tag side down. Then, roll the bottom edge upward a few times to create the cuff. Flip it back over and fold the longer sides inward to secure the cuffed layers into place before hanging it from your towel bar.
Tips for folding and storing your cuffed towels
The great thing about this cute way to fold bathroom towels is that you can easily store them in this fold, too. Instead of putting them on display after securing the cuff, simply fold them in half and stack them in your linen closet. This towel folding technique doesn't create much bulk, so they will still be easily stackable and can be ready to go when you need them. You also won't need to refold them often, as the bottom cuff is relatively sturdy. Gently drying your hands shouldn't undo it, as it might for a more intricate fold.
This cute method works for hand towels and bath towels alike. In fact, it's better to use the same folding design across most of your towels, so there is more visual harmony in your bathroom. However, you can also use another creative way to fold hand towels (so they look like a little t-shirt) to add a touch of playfulness to the space. However, as many of the video commentors suggest, folding towels on the top of a closed toilet seat feels a bit impractical and unsanitary. Instead, use other cleaner places for folding towels, like the bathroom countertops, your bed, or even on top of the washing machine or dryer.