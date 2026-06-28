Impress Your Guests: A More Creative Way To Fold & Display Bathroom Hand Towels
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One of the most fun parts of being on vacation is seeing the creative ways that the housekeeping staff folds your towels. You can replicate the same excitement in your own home by learning a more creative way to fold and display your bathroom hand towels. Turning boring towels into a cute shirt and tie combination is sure to impress your guests! So much so that you might need to put out extra towels for them to actually use because they won't want to mess up your artwork.
Unlike the fancy elephants or peacocks towel folding at the spa, this t-shirt towel folding technique is something even the non-craftiest of folks can master. Fold a hand towel in thirds long ways, and then in half short ways, leaving the ends uneven by about an inch or so. Tuck the folded bit under, so the curve is smoother. Pull the tips of the towel on the inside out slightly to look like the arms of the shirt. Then, fold the exposed lip you left on the top of the towel back on itself to look like the collar of a polo shirt. Next, it's time to add the tie! Fold the edges of another small towel or washcloth in on itself twice, a bit like you're making a paper airplane. Then knot it at the top, and nestle it into the shirt's collar.
Impressing your guests with t-shirt folded towels
The finished product is completely adorable and is sure to impress your guests. To really up the ante, think about how you would like to display your decorative towels in your bathroom. While just having one folded up on the countertop will do in a pinch, to really lean into the hotel vibe, consider having multiples available. You can arrange them in a small overlapping stack in a container like Glad Plastic Storage Baskets, so it looks a bit like they're nestled in a dresser drawer. Having multiples like this also allows your guests to use one and not feel bad, as there are still others on display. That said, the folding process takes less than a minute, so it will be easy for you to refresh the towels for them throughout the visit.
The colors you choose for the towels can also impact the overall look. For example, rotating the colors of the hand towels seasonally can keep your bathroom looking timely. Plus, if any of your guests have seen this trick before, they will still be impressed by the fitting colors each visit. In addition, consider using the tie towel to add a bold statement. If the base towel is white, a Christmas towel can add a touch of seasonal cheer. Or, the tie can simply match the main accent color of your restroom to really tie (we know, we know) things together.