Turn An Old Bundt Pan Into Cute Countertop Storage Instead Of Tossing It

Even with its baking days behind it, that worn-out Bundt pan may have a surprising amount of use left in it — you just have to get a little creative. There are numerous ways to repurpose old Bundt pans around the house, thanks to a unique shape that offers a decorative touch and a tidy storage space. Before you toss it, consider how you could make small tweaks to transform the mold into something practical, like the cute container DIY from YouTube channel Our Upcycled Life. The basic project has about two simple steps, so even someone at the very beginning of their crafting journey can master it. Simply grab a decorative topper, such as a finial, to secure over the center hole, and you have an instant decorative metal basket to style your table or countertop.

For this project, you'll need your Bundt pan, a strong craft glue like super glue or E6000, and a finial (the fancy name for the decorative crowns you see on the ends of four-poster beds and other wood furniture). Finials may be thrifted, borrowed from elsewhere in your home, or bought new. Many hardware stores have them, but you can also find items like these Chinflly Decorative Wood Finials on Amazon. Just be sure the finial's base is wider than the hole in the middle but not wider than the center's circular metal lip that it will sit on.

Use your repurposed Bundt pan to display flowers (whether real blooms or faux floral decor made from paper towels) in a table centerpiece. Or, fill it with seasonal ornaments like autumn potpourri or Christmas baubles. For daily use, it could even be a cuter fruit bowl or a catch-all container for things like unopened mail and car keys.