Turn An Old Bundt Pan Into Cute Countertop Storage Instead Of Tossing It
Even with its baking days behind it, that worn-out Bundt pan may have a surprising amount of use left in it — you just have to get a little creative. There are numerous ways to repurpose old Bundt pans around the house, thanks to a unique shape that offers a decorative touch and a tidy storage space. Before you toss it, consider how you could make small tweaks to transform the mold into something practical, like the cute container DIY from YouTube channel Our Upcycled Life. The basic project has about two simple steps, so even someone at the very beginning of their crafting journey can master it. Simply grab a decorative topper, such as a finial, to secure over the center hole, and you have an instant decorative metal basket to style your table or countertop.
For this project, you'll need your Bundt pan, a strong craft glue like super glue or E6000, and a finial (the fancy name for the decorative crowns you see on the ends of four-poster beds and other wood furniture). Finials may be thrifted, borrowed from elsewhere in your home, or bought new. Many hardware stores have them, but you can also find items like these Chinflly Decorative Wood Finials on Amazon. Just be sure the finial's base is wider than the hole in the middle but not wider than the center's circular metal lip that it will sit on.
Use your repurposed Bundt pan to display flowers (whether real blooms or faux floral decor made from paper towels) in a table centerpiece. Or, fill it with seasonal ornaments like autumn potpourri or Christmas baubles. For daily use, it could even be a cuter fruit bowl or a catch-all container for things like unopened mail and car keys.
Making and upgrading your DIY Bundt countertop storage bowl
First, get the Bundt pan nice and clean. You want to make sure there aren't any remnants of grandma's famous lemon loaf stuck to it. Then, apply your glue around the bottom of the finial. Press it firmly over the center hole in the Bundt pan, and let it dry overnight. With that, you're all done!
In its original form, this craft works well in a modern farmhouse space or any kitchen in need of more rustic decor. But for those who like something a little more ornate, there is so much more to be done. The first is painting the Bundt or finial (or both!) before combining them. Using spray paint is fine, but remember that options for metal and wood often have different purposes, so you may not be able to interchange them.
If you have a steady hand, consider using a brush to paint more intricate designs onto your creation. Think checkers à la MacKenzie-Childs or fun florals or swirls. You could even decoupage detailing if you are so inclined or add things like jute rope or pieces of cut fabric around the edge for a touch of texture, making your DIY look a bit more layered. To make it even more functional, add a finial with a flatter top. From there, you can attach a small plate with the same strong glue to make the stand two-tiered and able to fit even more items.