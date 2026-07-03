Exciting Storage Finds Hitting Costco Shelves In July 2026

Even if your summer started off strong, by the time July rolls around, life can start to feel surprisingly stressful. Routines go out the window, vacation packing destroys even the most organized closets, and before long, it seems like your patience might go off with a bang long before those 4th of July fireworks. When scorching temperatures arrive, sometimes the best thing you can do for your sanity is spend an afternoon indoors getting the house under control. Thanks to a few exciting storage finds hitting Costco's shelves in July 2026, it could be ridiculously easy to organize your sandy beach towels, mismatched flip-flops, and those sweaters you've been meaning to put away for months.

There are so many new Costco home and garden finds worth checking out this summer that you'd almost be forgiven if you skipped right over the storage section. We understand the temptation, since picking out patio chairs can be a little more fun than sizing up plastic containers. However, the membership club is stocking several new items that are ideal for storing seasonal decorations, bulky sports gear, or soiled laundry. Several multi-packs made our list, including a set of baskets so perfectly sized for fresh fruit or small treats that your kids may just stop asking you for something to eat 3,259 times a day.

Although most of Costco's newest storage finds don't have many reviews yet, the ones that do are garnering extremely positive feedback. They're also surprisingly affordable, which is welcome news to families who are spending a fortune on summer camp or other expenses. Our favorite storage finds hitting the shelves in July 2026 are all under $70.