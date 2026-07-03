Exciting Storage Finds Hitting Costco Shelves In July 2026
Even if your summer started off strong, by the time July rolls around, life can start to feel surprisingly stressful. Routines go out the window, vacation packing destroys even the most organized closets, and before long, it seems like your patience might go off with a bang long before those 4th of July fireworks. When scorching temperatures arrive, sometimes the best thing you can do for your sanity is spend an afternoon indoors getting the house under control. Thanks to a few exciting storage finds hitting Costco's shelves in July 2026, it could be ridiculously easy to organize your sandy beach towels, mismatched flip-flops, and those sweaters you've been meaning to put away for months.
There are so many new Costco home and garden finds worth checking out this summer that you'd almost be forgiven if you skipped right over the storage section. We understand the temptation, since picking out patio chairs can be a little more fun than sizing up plastic containers. However, the membership club is stocking several new items that are ideal for storing seasonal decorations, bulky sports gear, or soiled laundry. Several multi-packs made our list, including a set of baskets so perfectly sized for fresh fruit or small treats that your kids may just stop asking you for something to eat 3,259 times a day.
Although most of Costco's newest storage finds don't have many reviews yet, the ones that do are garnering extremely positive feedback. They're also surprisingly affordable, which is welcome news to families who are spending a fortune on summer camp or other expenses. Our favorite storage finds hitting the shelves in July 2026 are all under $70.
Sterilite ClearView Latch Boxes
Several Sterilite ClearView Latch Boxes have just hit Costco shelves, including a 12-pack of a 15 quart size available for $50, and a 6-pack of the much larger 66 quart version that costs $70. The smaller boxes are perfect for storing winter crafts or shoes during the summer months, while larger ones are ideal for keeping heavy blankets or holiday decorations safe from pests. Both new sizes are made in the U.S.A. of clear, BPA-free plastic that allow you to easily see what's stored inside, while colored accent latches hold the recessed lids securely in place.
Sterilite Gasket Seal Latch Totes
Over the years, Sterilite has grown from a family-owned company to the largest plastic housewares manufacturer in North America. If you need a waterproof storage option for winter gear or delicate ornaments, the $53 Sterilite 54 Quart Gasket Seal Latch Tote 4-Pack may be worth a look. Each of the rugged plastic containers has a clear lid lined with a silicone gasket to keeps water, air, dust, and moisture out, even when the totes are fully submerged. That makes them ideal for storing your most precious items even in damp basements, sweltering attics, or humid garages.
Clear Stackable Shoebox & Organizer
While you're spending all summer wearing sandals, it's a good idea to store your leather boots or sherpa-lined slippers to protect them from damage. Although Costco's new Clear Stackable Shoebox & Organizer 4-Pack only has a few customer ratings so far, feedback on the $40 smarter shoe storage find has been universally positive. "Love these shoebox organizers for my closet storage. I just followed the directions and it was easy to assemble," wrote one satisfied customer. The stackable boxes fit together quickly without any tools, and can be easily accessed thanks to their multi-door design.
CleverMade Foldable Tote Bag
When it feels like a million degrees outside, nothing is less exciting than shuffling around a bunch of laundry, groceries, sports gear, or other bulky stuff. Enter the CleverMade Foldable Tote Bag on Wheels. Made of a structured frame that holds up to 75 pounds, the tote is wrapped with heavy-duty cream or rose gold material, has soft grip handles, an external pouch, zipper, and swivel wheels for easy maneuvering. It's only received a few reviews so far, but most agree with the Costco member who wrote, "Rolls nicely. Perfect size. Holds a lot of stuff!"
Edifice Mesh Baskets
Sometimes summer storage looks like a place to keep fresh berries, snacks, or supplies for your DIY s'mores station. Available in white or black, the new Edifice Mesh Baskets are quickly becoming a fan favorite. Sold in a 2-pack for $29, the steel mesh baskets have minimalist wooden handles that fit into any decor and make them infinitely portable. Every Costco member who's reviewed this exciting storage find left a five-star rating. "Just what I needed," wrote one. "It was worth every dollar," said another, echoing many others who described the baskets as sturdy, functional, and beautiful.
Clearly Open Front Closet Storage Bin
Storing winter clothes all summer is a great idea until you're left shivering after someone cranks up the air conditioning. The Clearly Open Front Closet Storage Bins are one solution for keeping a cardigan or two neatly tucked away on a shelf but well within reach. Sold in a 2-pack for $22 or a 4-pack for $35, the stackable bins are made from clear PET plastic that reviewers describe as sturdy and heavy-duty. Each one has a large open front that makes slipping anything you want to store, from sweaters to shoes, extremely convenient.
Baum Rectangular Tapered Hampers
Whether your house is full of summer guests and you need a designated spot to keep solid linens and soggy beach towels contained until you have time to run a load of laundry, the Baum Rectangular Tapered Hampers may be a helpful storage solution. Available in a 2-pack, the tapered hampers have attached lids to keep smells at bay and removable liners that keep sand or other summery debris contained. Another new Costco find that's racking up nothing but five-star ratings, the $70 storage hampers get high marks for their slim-yet-spacious design, sturdy construction, and stylish look.