Ditch The Overstuffed Closet: Here's A Better Way To Store Blankets That's More Stylish
Closets aren't the only places to store overflowing blanket collections. Instead of overstuffing your closet, keep your spare linens organized outside of it, just like TikTok user blazen726. The creator upcycled a large galvanized tub into an industrial-esque storage bench. This creates a massive space to store fluffy bed sets and throws while clearing out space in your closet for other essentials.
It may be difficult to imagine a large metal tub as a stylish addition to a living room or bedroom. Galvanized tubs are often used outdoors as animal troughs, garden planters, and for other utilitarian uses. However, with a little DIY, this outdoor commodity makes a trendy focal point inside. Plus, it can be customized to perfectly fit your interior style and personal taste.
Do note: This DIY is beginner-friendly but requires a wide repertoire of household tools, such as a staple gun, jig saw, sander, glue, and utility knife. In addition to these tools, you'll need a half-inch slab of plywood, upholstery foam, and fabric material to craft the bench itself. The original DIYer chose a shaggy top and a monogrammed letter to adorn their tub. You can follow their example, or use a different fabric (like cowhide or linen) to embrace a different look. With the right embellishments, this idea can befit a modern industrial interior just as well as a rustic farmhouse look.
How to DIY a blanket storage bench from a galvanized tub
Begin by flipping the galvanized tub over on top of the plywood slab and outlining the rim with a permanent marker about an inch away from the tub. Follow the lines with a jigsaw to create the storage bench lid. Then, use a sander to dull down jagged edges, preventing them from being a safety risk.
The next step is to spray the plywood with a spray adhesive (like the 3M Multi-Surface Super Strength Spray Adhesive) and attach the upholstery foam to the top. Cut around the upholstery foam with a utility knife. Once that's done, staple the fabric over the plywood and upholstery foam, securing it to the underside of the plywood slab. Make sure you use staples that are compatible with your chosen fabric; 6-millimeter staples are better suited for thin materials like synthetics, while larger sizes are better for pinning down heavy fabrics like wool and faux fur. As long as the lid is wider than the bench on all sides, it should rest comfortably on top.
@blazen726
Custom blanket/pillow Storage /Bench from a Cattle Watering tub . #bedroom #country #artistsoftiktok #cattleranch #furniture
Last but not least, add a monogrammed letter to the outside of the tub. You could also create a personalized design by gluing a Woodpile Fun! White Wood Letter to a wooden backdrop (or leftover plywood). When you're satisfied with the look, simply lift the lid to easily and stylishly store blankets. You can either fold, roll, or throw them inside in a heap, as they'll be hidden from view.