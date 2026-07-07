Ditch The Overstuffed Closet: Here's A Better Way To Store Blankets That's More Stylish

Closets aren't the only places to store overflowing blanket collections. Instead of overstuffing your closet, keep your spare linens organized outside of it, just like TikTok user blazen726. The creator upcycled a large galvanized tub into an industrial-esque storage bench. This creates a massive space to store fluffy bed sets and throws while clearing out space in your closet for other essentials.

It may be difficult to imagine a large metal tub as a stylish addition to a living room or bedroom. Galvanized tubs are often used outdoors as animal troughs, garden planters, and for other utilitarian uses. However, with a little DIY, this outdoor commodity makes a trendy focal point inside. Plus, it can be customized to perfectly fit your interior style and personal taste.

Do note: This DIY is beginner-friendly but requires a wide repertoire of household tools, such as a staple gun, jig saw, sander, glue, and utility knife. In addition to these tools, you'll need a half-inch slab of plywood, upholstery foam, and fabric material to craft the bench itself. The original DIYer chose a shaggy top and a monogrammed letter to adorn their tub. You can follow their example, or use a different fabric (like cowhide or linen) to embrace a different look. With the right embellishments, this idea can befit a modern industrial interior just as well as a rustic farmhouse look.