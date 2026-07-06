Ditch Baskets And Bins: IKEA Has A Better Solution For Organizing Purse Clutter

If you've found yourself with an abundance of purses and seemingly no good way to store them, you're not alone. Some of us have tried every trick in the book to display our handbag collection in a way that feels safe, intentional, and visually appealing. We've hung them from a handy rack on the back of a door. We've shoved them into bins stuffed in the closet and stored them nicely in cute baskets. But nothing works quite the way you want it to, and you may be starting to feel a little like Goldilocks — searching for the storage solution that feels just right. Enter: the KALLAX shelf unit from IKEA.

What we love about this storage solution is that it's part of a series that includes multiple sizes of blocked shelving with various inserts, which include more shelves, dividers, and doors, so you can customize your unit in a multitude of ways. This allows you to create different cell sizes so that each bag can go in its own little slot. Not only does this bring a cool, high-end bag store vibe to your house, but it also makes finding the bag you want a breeze. If you've got enough space in the closet, you might store it there. Or perhaps set it against the wall by your full-length mirror so you can easily choose the best bag for your 'fit of the day. If you've got the kind of bag collection you think deserves to be on display, you might even store it in a central location, using it as a statement piece.