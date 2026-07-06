Ditch Baskets And Bins: IKEA Has A Better Solution For Organizing Purse Clutter
If you've found yourself with an abundance of purses and seemingly no good way to store them, you're not alone. Some of us have tried every trick in the book to display our handbag collection in a way that feels safe, intentional, and visually appealing. We've hung them from a handy rack on the back of a door. We've shoved them into bins stuffed in the closet and stored them nicely in cute baskets. But nothing works quite the way you want it to, and you may be starting to feel a little like Goldilocks — searching for the storage solution that feels just right. Enter: the KALLAX shelf unit from IKEA.
What we love about this storage solution is that it's part of a series that includes multiple sizes of blocked shelving with various inserts, which include more shelves, dividers, and doors, so you can customize your unit in a multitude of ways. This allows you to create different cell sizes so that each bag can go in its own little slot. Not only does this bring a cool, high-end bag store vibe to your house, but it also makes finding the bag you want a breeze. If you've got enough space in the closet, you might store it there. Or perhaps set it against the wall by your full-length mirror so you can easily choose the best bag for your 'fit of the day. If you've got the kind of bag collection you think deserves to be on display, you might even store it in a central location, using it as a statement piece.
Turning IKEA's KALLAX shelf unit into a purse display
Depending on the amount of space you have (and the number of bags), you could opt for the 30 ⅛-inch-wide version, which comes with eight cubes for $79.99; the 16 ⅜-inch iteration with four cubes for $49.99; or the 43 ⅞-inch one with 12 compartments for $129.99. There's even a KALLAX unit with 20 cubbies if you've got a massive bag collection. Regardless, each piece comes in white, black-brown, or white-stained oak colorways to match any decor style.
Once you've assembled your IKEA furniture, you can easily install dividers to create more cells that can hold smaller bags, as well as drawers to tuck pouches, clutches, or wallets. If you've got plans to acquire more bags in the future but don't quite have enough to fill your KALLAX quite yet, use the drawers and cubbies for other accessories like hats, scarves, or a few pairs of shoes, swimsuits, and athletic wear.
There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your IKEA KALLAX so it feels custom. For instance, if the shelves are going to be out where you can see them, consider using a stencil and paint (or otherwise your very own painting skills) to create a design or trim that adds visual interest and ties in a couple of colors from your other home decor. You can also do this with fabric drawers in complementary colors or prints.