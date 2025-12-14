Upgrade Your IKEA Kallax With This Stylish Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone loves an IKEA hack, especially if it uses one of the store's most popular items. For example, you can transform the beloved, versatile, and wonderfully affordable IKEA Kallax cube storage shelf into something totally unique. At only $45 for the white 2x2 configuration, this budget-friendly piece is easy on the wallet, but perhaps not the most inspiring in terms of appearance. The classic silhouette is clean and utilitarian, but you might want to inject a bit of style before displaying it in your home.

The TikTok account @omformo shared in a video how to upgrade a standard-issue 2x2 IKEA Kallax shelf by adding a natural oak wood top, feet, and knobs for a custom, high-end look. Omformo is a German company that sells its own aftermarket IKEA products, but anyone can recreate this warm, organic aesthetic with a bit of creativity. The natural wood feet and knobs are simple enough to buy and install, but the wood top may require a bit more effort. (If you're not looking to start a project, though, you can always order a custom, pre-fabricated piece on a website like Etsy.)

To upgrade your generic shelf unit with this clever TikTok IKEA hack, start by assembling the shelf according to the instructions, then adding two complementary Kallax Inserts into the two open cubbies. Now, you're ready to start dressing up your bland IKEA staple to give it a rich, welcoming vibe.