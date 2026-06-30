6 Exciting Ace Hardware 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It turns out that Ace isn't just the place with the helpful hardware folks — it's the place for some exciting 4th of July deals, too. Ranked one of JD Power's top hardware stores in customer satisfaction, Ace Hardware has launched a 2026 sales series called "Hometown Days." Officially kicked off on Mother's Day, the weekend sales offer deals and perks that can help you save money on some summer essentials. And their 4th of July sale, which runs from Friday July 3 to Saturday July 5, has some of the most mouthwatering deals of the season.
Ace's Hometown Day deals for 4th of July are all centered around one of the great American summer traditions: the cookout. They have deals on all sorts of tools and equipment that are going to make your Independence Day BBQ the toast of the season. This includes discounts on charcoal and grills, as well as hosting essentials like canopies, chairs, and citronella candles. It's all geared towards making sure that you and your guests can celebrate the 4th in style.
The good news is that these deals are not just for Ace Rewards members. While those holding their cards will get a certain amount of extra rewards points while shopping, these deals are open to everyone who wants to get in on some cost savings this summer.
Stock up on B&B All-Natural charocal
Having the right charcoal is one of those backyard barbecue essentials that is going to turn you into an instant grill master. The B&B Competition Oak and Hickory charcoal briquettes, which Ace has on flash sale for $7.99/17-pound bag ($16.99 originally), means that you can stock up on quality fuel for your grill. Rated 4.9 across 18 reviews, this is all-natural oak and hickory wood with no added chemicals that could cause an off-putting flavor. These competition briquettes should provide an even burn, perfect for an hours-long smoked brisket or a quick round of burgers.
Feed a crowd with a Big Green Egg XL
Of course, there is no point in saving money on all that charcoal if you have nothing to use it in. That's where the Big Green Egg XL comes in. With a surface of 452 square inches, this is the largest Big Green Egg model Ace offers. This is enough grill space to feed 6 to 12 people, helping you get the ultimate outdoor grilling setup. Rated 4.9 with 7 reviews, the 8% savings bring the price down from $2,499 to $2,299. For that you get the egg, nest and handler, convEGGtor indirect grill plate, speed light charcoal starters, gripper, ash tool, and more charcoal.
Save on select Weber grills
Since the launch of the legendary Kettle in the 1950s, Weber is considered by many to be the epitome of American grilling. Ace is offering a double incentive to buy yourself a new Weber this 4th of July, with sale savings on highly-rated models like the Genesis E-315 ($799 down from $899), Spirit E-210 ($399 down from $449), Slate 30-inch griddle ($749 down from $799), and Searwood 36-inch wood pellet WiFi grill ($1,199 from $1,299). Ace Rewards members will also receive 3x on points for Weber purchases over $399.
Shelter under a Crown Shade canopy
If you want a break from the sun or shelter from a surprise thunderstorm, you're going to need a canopy. For Independence Day 2026, Ace is offering discounts on two sizes of Crown Shade canopies. The 150D Polyester 12x12 has a 24% discount, dropping to $129.99 from $169.99, and the 150D Polyester 10x10 has a 25% discount, dropping to $89.99 from S119.99. Whichever you choose can come in either a grey or blue canopy cover, and both are rated highly: 4.2 across 38 reviews and 4.8 across 133 reviews respectively.
Adams RealComfort Adirondack chairs for maximum relaxation
The Adams RealComfort Adirondack chair is popular among customers, with a rating of 4.8 across 813 reviews. Ace's Independence Day sale has these chairs available for $24.99, a 17% discount from the original $29.99 price. Made from UV resistant resin and lightweight at 7.25 pounds, the Adams chair is easily maneuverable for your guests, and easy for you to stack and store when no longer in use. Plus, with 10 colors to choose from, including White, Cherry Red, and Bluestone, you can make your own flag-themed set-up.
Get a free Cutter citronella bucket candle
The last thing you want is mosquitoes ruining your 4th of July festivities. The good news is that Ace has thought of a solution. This in-store-only promotion offers buyers a free 17 ounce Cutter Citronella Bucket candle with a purchase of $40 or more. That's a saving of $11.99. The candle has a burning time of 45 hours, meaning that you'll still have plenty left after you've wrapped things up on your awesome Independence Day cookout.