6 Exciting Ace Hardware 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026

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It turns out that Ace isn't just the place with the helpful hardware folks — it's the place for some exciting 4th of July deals, too. Ranked one of JD Power's top hardware stores in customer satisfaction, Ace Hardware has launched a 2026 sales series called "Hometown Days." Officially kicked off on Mother's Day, the weekend sales offer deals and perks that can help you save money on some summer essentials. And their 4th of July sale, which runs from Friday July 3 to Saturday July 5, has some of the most mouthwatering deals of the season.

Ace's Hometown Day deals for 4th of July are all centered around one of the great American summer traditions: the cookout. They have deals on all sorts of tools and equipment that are going to make your Independence Day BBQ the toast of the season. This includes discounts on charcoal and grills, as well as hosting essentials like canopies, chairs, and citronella candles. It's all geared towards making sure that you and your guests can celebrate the 4th in style.

The good news is that these deals are not just for Ace Rewards members. While those holding their cards will get a certain amount of extra rewards points while shopping, these deals are open to everyone who wants to get in on some cost savings this summer.