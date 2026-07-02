Not Traditional Paper Towels: A Cuter Way To Clean Up That's Also Eco-Friendly

With life's messiness, rolls of paper towels vanish quickly, but there's a better way to clean up spills without creating trash and wasting money. Cloth towels are a cleaner alternative to paper towels that's a no brainer from homeowners, as these washable rags can be used again and again. They can even be rolled onto an empty cardboard tube and set on your regular holder to get the same convenience. While there are fabric versions of paper towels on the market, they can be pricey, and it's incredibly easy to make your own. These DIY towels are a more sustainable option that will also save you money in the long run.

Plus, they can be made from a variety of fabrics, though you want to ensure your material is absorbent. To keep this project as budget and eco-friendly as possible, repurpose scrap fabric or worn out items from around your home. For example, this DIY could be a smart way to use old towels instead of tossing them. Otherwise, old blankets and shirts are a great choice. Cotton, terry cloth, and flannel materials will likely work best for efficient paper towels. While single-ply reusable towels will be a little easier to make, double-sided towels will be thicker to absorb bigger spills and may last longer.