Not Traditional Paper Towels: A Cuter Way To Clean Up That's Also Eco-Friendly
With life's messiness, rolls of paper towels vanish quickly, but there's a better way to clean up spills without creating trash and wasting money. Cloth towels are a cleaner alternative to paper towels that's a no brainer from homeowners, as these washable rags can be used again and again. They can even be rolled onto an empty cardboard tube and set on your regular holder to get the same convenience. While there are fabric versions of paper towels on the market, they can be pricey, and it's incredibly easy to make your own. These DIY towels are a more sustainable option that will also save you money in the long run.
Plus, they can be made from a variety of fabrics, though you want to ensure your material is absorbent. To keep this project as budget and eco-friendly as possible, repurpose scrap fabric or worn out items from around your home. For example, this DIY could be a smart way to use old towels instead of tossing them. Otherwise, old blankets and shirts are a great choice. Cotton, terry cloth, and flannel materials will likely work best for efficient paper towels. While single-ply reusable towels will be a little easier to make, double-sided towels will be thicker to absorb bigger spills and may last longer.
How to DIY fabric paper towels for a more sustainable home
Cut your fabric into squares or rectangles that mimic the size of traditional paper towels for an easy way to make your home more sustainable. However, you can make them larger or smaller to fit your needs. For the simplest paper towel alternative, trim the edges of each fabric piece with pinking shears. This helps to prevent the material from fraying without a hem, and you can simply roll up your rags and start using them. Alternatively, use a serging machine to make a seam around the perimeter of each towel. This could also be done with a sewing machine and zig zag stitches.
To make your towels a bit more absorbent, sew two panels together. Consider making one side out of a thicker material like towels, while the other is a thinner, more decorative fabric. Sew along the edges with the fabric inside out, leaving an opening, and flip it to make a hidden seam. Flip it right-side out, close the opening, and sew a line from corner to corner to make an X in the middle of the towel. This stops the two panels from pulling away from each other. After you've completed several towels, roll them onto an empty paper towel tube one by one. Overlap the ends of each towel to help neatly pull them off the roll. Then, collect the dirty reusable paper towels in a bin under your sink.