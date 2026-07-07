Not Gravel Or Turf: A More Charming, Weed-Resistant Landscaping Option

The search for a beautiful ground cover that doesn't promote weed growth is one that every landscaper has to face eventually. Gravel and mulch are common go-to options, but they can get messy if they get overgrown with weeds. Turf is also vulnerable to weed growth, especially in areas where the lawn weakens and turns brown for lack of sun or water. In shady areas of the yard where turf clumps and struggles to grow, mood moss (Dicranum scoparium) — a species that thrives in USDA hardiness zones 1 to 7 — is an opportunistic alternative. When it's healthy, it can also prevent weeds from overgrowing in these areas.

Moss doesn't steal nutrients from grass or weeds, and in fact, healthy turf will outcompete it. Moss lacks actual roots, and attaches itself to surfaces with spindly structures called rhizoids, so it can grow in areas with soil that's too infertile, acidic, compacted, or too poorly draining for grass to grow. These are the same areas that weeds tend to overtake, and cultivating a moss cover in these areas creates a thatch that deprives weeds of the sun exposure they need to germinate.

Of course, many gardeners consider moss to be a weed itself and look for ways to prevent it from encroaching on the lawn. However, this attitude ignores the many benefits that have been appreciated in Japan and elsewhere for centuries. Moss is low-maintenance and never needs mowing, it won't become a meal for deer and other scavengers (they hate it), and it can survive even the coldest winter. It also absorbs water and stabilizes the soil.