Transform Pot Lids Into A Cute And Crafty Bird Feeder For Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to attract birds to your yard without buying a feeder, you can DIY a unique one yourself. As a bonus, this idea reuses items that would otherwise end up in the trash or a donation bin. This is a great way to show off your own creativity, and best of all, the birds won't mind a crafty, makeshift design. The YouTuber Super Crafty Gal assembled a kitschy and durable bird feeder from several kitchen items and shared their process along the way.

This bird feeder is made entirely from upcycled materials, and it has a deliberately eccentric, homemade look. The cute, industrial design emulates an old-fashioned lantern. It makes a great addition to landscapes with other crafty decor made from kitchenware, such as the whimsical Bundt pan yard decor DIY. The finished design has a hole at the top that makes it easy to refill as needed, which also makes it practical.

This idea requires three major components: a large metal can, two pot lids, and wire. All of these naturally heavy-duty materials help make it durable enough to withstand outdoor conditions. Tin cans often have a wear-resistant outer coating, and pot lids are designed to withstand the high heat and humidity around stovetops. Just make sure you choose a wire made for the outdoors, such as the Hillman Steel Wire Rope, which is galvanized steel. Otherwise, only a few other supplies are necessary, such as wire cutters, tin snips, and super glue.