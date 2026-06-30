Transform Pot Lids Into A Cute And Crafty Bird Feeder For Your Yard
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If you want to attract birds to your yard without buying a feeder, you can DIY a unique one yourself. As a bonus, this idea reuses items that would otherwise end up in the trash or a donation bin. This is a great way to show off your own creativity, and best of all, the birds won't mind a crafty, makeshift design. The YouTuber Super Crafty Gal assembled a kitschy and durable bird feeder from several kitchen items and shared their process along the way.
This bird feeder is made entirely from upcycled materials, and it has a deliberately eccentric, homemade look. The cute, industrial design emulates an old-fashioned lantern. It makes a great addition to landscapes with other crafty decor made from kitchenware, such as the whimsical Bundt pan yard decor DIY. The finished design has a hole at the top that makes it easy to refill as needed, which also makes it practical.
This idea requires three major components: a large metal can, two pot lids, and wire. All of these naturally heavy-duty materials help make it durable enough to withstand outdoor conditions. Tin cans often have a wear-resistant outer coating, and pot lids are designed to withstand the high heat and humidity around stovetops. Just make sure you choose a wire made for the outdoors, such as the Hillman Steel Wire Rope, which is galvanized steel. Otherwise, only a few other supplies are necessary, such as wire cutters, tin snips, and super glue.
How to make a one-of-a-kind bird feeder from old kitchen items
Start by removing the knobs from your pot lids, leaving a hole. One will go on the bottom to serve as the seed tray, and one will go on the top as a lid. Then, use a can opener to remove the bottom of the tin can and create a hole in the top. A tool, like the PITTSBURGH Straight Cut Aviation Snips, can be used to cut openings for the seeds to drain out. Finally, wire is used to securely connect all of the parts.
Ensure all of the materials are strongly bonded by using a super glue that's designed for both glass and metal, such as Loctite Glass Glue. You may also want to thread a bead or washer over the wire to hold it in place on either side of the lids. Keep some excess wire at the top to create a hanging hook so you can secure the feeder in its designated place. At this point, the bulk of the project is done, unless you want to further customize it.
You don't have to stop at one DIY. Make multiple versions of this bird feeder to hang on a pole, adding a truly personalized touch to your yard that also shows off your DIY skills. Also try out similar designs to give your garden a more bespoke-style aesthetic. For example, another pot pan turned bird feeder idea uses a Mason jar to hold the seeds.