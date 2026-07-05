Ditch Cabinets And Shelves: This Vintage Find Is A More Creative Way To Show Off Photos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking for unexpected ways to hang artwork and photographs? Gallery walls do the trick — they let you combine framed artwork, photos, and hanging decor in one decorative, curated space. But they can look a little flat and require a lot of holes in your wall. Shelves and cabinets are ideal spots for displaying framed photos, until you run out of space. Plus, shelves all start to look the same after a while. But what if you repurpose something into a shelf? That would be truly unique! One such item that works perfectly as a display shelf for photos (and other small decor pieces) is an antique wooden ladder. Mount it horizontally on your wall to use the side rails as the shelves, as TikTok user t_dungerees demonstrates in a video.

You don't even need to use the tape hack to make hanging pictures a breeze — once the ladder is installed, just prop the pictures up on its rails. Then, you can easily reposition the photos on the ladder or add new ones without making even more nail holes in the wall. The ladder itself creates depth on the wall and serves as a conversation starter since it's not something you see every day.

Thrifting a vintage wooden ladder is the cheapest option for creating your photo shelf. Look for a straight ladder (not the A-frame kind with two sides). Pay attention to the side rails, which will become the shelves. They should be sturdy and level for an ideal display. The width of the rails determines how much shelf space you have, so check for adequate sizing to hold the frames you want to put on show.