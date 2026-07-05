Ditch Cabinets And Shelves: This Vintage Find Is A More Creative Way To Show Off Photos
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Looking for unexpected ways to hang artwork and photographs? Gallery walls do the trick — they let you combine framed artwork, photos, and hanging decor in one decorative, curated space. But they can look a little flat and require a lot of holes in your wall. Shelves and cabinets are ideal spots for displaying framed photos, until you run out of space. Plus, shelves all start to look the same after a while. But what if you repurpose something into a shelf? That would be truly unique! One such item that works perfectly as a display shelf for photos (and other small decor pieces) is an antique wooden ladder. Mount it horizontally on your wall to use the side rails as the shelves, as TikTok user t_dungerees demonstrates in a video.
You don't even need to use the tape hack to make hanging pictures a breeze — once the ladder is installed, just prop the pictures up on its rails. Then, you can easily reposition the photos on the ladder or add new ones without making even more nail holes in the wall. The ladder itself creates depth on the wall and serves as a conversation starter since it's not something you see every day.
Thrifting a vintage wooden ladder is the cheapest option for creating your photo shelf. Look for a straight ladder (not the A-frame kind with two sides). Pay attention to the side rails, which will become the shelves. They should be sturdy and level for an ideal display. The width of the rails determines how much shelf space you have, so check for adequate sizing to hold the frames you want to put on show.
A horizontal vintage ladder makes a cute display wall shelf
Family photos in the living room create a cozy, personalized space, and using the ladder display idea makes the whole look that much more unique. A vintage ladder lends even more character to the display with its charming design and aged wood. You may need to smooth out rough patches or remove peeling paint (older painted ladders made before 1978 could have lead paint on them, so use caution).
The items you display on the ladder won't add a lot of weight, but you'll still need a secure mounting method to support the weight of the ladder itself. You can screw the ladder directly into the wall or add brackets along the side rail where the ladder will touch the wall. Add several brackets along the length of the ladder for extra support. Secure the screws for whatever anchoring method you choose into studs to keep them from pulling out of the wall. If you want to add a decorative touch, use loops made of leather or rope as hangers for the ladder, either on their own or along with the brackets.
All that's left to do is arrange your framed photos and other decor pieces on both of the rail shelves. You can add something like Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks to the ladder for hanging decor pieces or add nails to the fronts of the steps to hang frames. If you want to illuminate the display, wrap LED battery-powered string lights, like the Minetom Fairy Lights, or strip lights, like the Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights, along the undersides of the rails.