Not Racks Or Bins: Here's A Smarter Way To Use A Mesh Bag For Organizing Cabinets
Don't you love opening up a cabinet and having it be all neat and tidy? But let's face it, when life happens, cabinets get messy. Oftentimes, it takes effort and organizational items to help get them under control. While your first thought might be to grab some bins, consider picking up Dollar Tree's Essentials Mesh Laundry Bags instead. In just a few easy steps, you can hang them on the back of your cabinet doors to use as additional storage areas. TikToker yourdtnursesarahnichole shared the clever hack after trying it out in her own home.
The supplies you'll need are both simple and budget-friendly. In addition to the mesh bags, scoop up Dollar Tree's Home Collection Clear Plastic Shower Curtain Rings, as well as their Tool Bench Plastic Removable Hooks. You'll need one bag, two rings, and two hooks per cabinet door. Typically you'd use the mesh bags to contain dirty clothes. But to organize your kitchen cabinets, fill them with small cooking or baking items, which will help free up more space. You can also hang them on the back of bathroom, garage, or living room cabinet doors to organize those areas, too. Plus, each bag comes with a zipper that can keep its contents from falling out.
Get your cabinets organized by attaching Dollar Tree mesh bags to their doors
A good way to start would be to clean out your cabinets prior to hanging the bags, and tackle your cabinets one at a time. Get rid of unnecessary items, rehome ones that shouldn't be there, and group like supplies together. Set aside what you'd like to store in the mesh bag. Although you might benefit from an easy peel-and-stick solution for organizing deep cabinets, this hack will at least increase the storage space.
@yourdtnursesarahnichole
Replying to @Authentically Jaden This may be my favorite Dollar Tree Storage Hack yet! #creatorsearchinsights #kitchenorganization #dollartreefinds #dollartreeorganization #cabinetorganization #dollartree #dollartreehaul
♬ Clean and motivated corporate background(1093518) – MaxRecStudio
Cut two little holes near the top of the mesh bag, on either side. They should be just big enough to slide the curtain rings through. As an alternative, you could use Dollar Tree's Jot Metal Book Rings instead. Hold the bag up against the back of the cabinet door so you can determine where to attach the adhesive hooks (the rings should be able to align with them). Stick the hooks to the cabinet door, then hang the bag. Repeat the steps if it's a double-door cabinet and you'd like to add another.
In the kitchen, fill the bag with plastic measuring cups, bar items, cookie cutters, lids, or rarely used cooking utensils. As for a bathroom cabinet, use the mesh bag for bath toys, disposable razors, or feminine products. While you're at it, there's also a Dollar Tree DIY that organizes small bathroom clutter on the countertop. If you hang a mesh bag in a garage or living room cabinet, use it for small tools, card games, or extra cords. Just be careful not to overload the bags, as the hooks are designed to only hold a few pounds.