Not Racks Or Bins: Here's A Smarter Way To Use A Mesh Bag For Organizing Cabinets

A good way to start would be to clean out your cabinets prior to hanging the bags, and tackle your cabinets one at a time. Get rid of unnecessary items, rehome ones that shouldn't be there, and group like supplies together. Set aside what you'd like to store in the mesh bag. Although you might benefit from an easy peel-and-stick solution for organizing deep cabinets, this hack will at least increase the storage space.

Cut two little holes near the top of the mesh bag, on either side. They should be just big enough to slide the curtain rings through. As an alternative, you could use Dollar Tree's Jot Metal Book Rings instead. Hold the bag up against the back of the cabinet door so you can determine where to attach the adhesive hooks (the rings should be able to align with them). Stick the hooks to the cabinet door, then hang the bag. Repeat the steps if it's a double-door cabinet and you'd like to add another.

In the kitchen, fill the bag with plastic measuring cups, bar items, cookie cutters, lids, or rarely used cooking utensils. As for a bathroom cabinet, use the mesh bag for bath toys, disposable razors, or feminine products. While you're at it, there's also a Dollar Tree DIY that organizes small bathroom clutter on the countertop. If you hang a mesh bag in a garage or living room cabinet, use it for small tools, card games, or extra cords. Just be careful not to overload the bags, as the hooks are designed to only hold a few pounds.