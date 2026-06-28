Skip Mums: There's A Better Fall Beauty To Plant In July

Autumn color. A garden buzzing with bees. That's exactly what many gardeners are planting for in July, and when it comes to fall flowers, mums are a popular choice. They are easy to grow, and they come in different sizes and colors. Also, they can bloom in less-than-ideal conditions and even with minimal care. There is, however, another flower worth planting in July for beautiful fall color: calendula (Calendula officinalis). Depending on the climate, it blooms throughout the year. From late fall through spring in warmer regions and from spring until fall where winters are colder.

Even better? Calendula attracts many beneficial insects and pollinators, and it is a perfect plant to grow if you want to make your garden a pollinator paradise. Also known as pot marigold, the flowers are 3 to 4 inches wide, and they come in both single and double flower forms. As for the size, calendula grows about 1 to 1.5 feet tall and wide, and they work well as groundcover, container, and flower bed plants.

Just keep in mind that calendula has a habit of reseeding itself. It is not invasive, but it can still create problems for people who are trying to maintain a flower bed. There is no reason to worry, though! The issue can be easily solved by deadheading the flowers before they set seed. Deadheading calendula also helps it bloom for longer. Other than that, calendulas are easygoing plants.