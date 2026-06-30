Ditch Traditional Hanging Baskets — IKEA Has A Cuter Way To Show Off Your Plants

Hanging planter baskets make it quick and easy to drape your home and outdoor spaces with colorful flowers and greenery. You can move the planters when you want, and they draw the eye upward with elevated planting. But many of the hanging planters you find at the store are boring plastic pots that aren't super decorative. To break free from the overdone hanging planter, grab the KORKGRAN Hanging Planter from IKEA.

The IKEA effect that makes you love assembling your own furniture is real, but this product from the Swedish retailer doesn't require assembly. It's a galvanized steel bucket-style planter with three hanging chains and a hanging ring attached. The metallic design makes the planter look unique without being distracting, so the plants still remain the focus. Since it's galvanized, the metal planter resists rusting and is suitable for use indoors and outdoors, which makes it versatile. Use it to display summer florals from your front porch or use it year-round to suspend your houseplants overhead. You'll need to add drainage to plant directly in the pot, or set a smaller planter inside the metal portion.

Each planter has an 11-inch diameter on the outside and is 4.75 inches tall — large enough for a substantial plant yet compact enough to fit in most spaces. Ridges along the bottom portion add a little texture. Reviews are generally positive with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. It makes sense since IKEA is one of the best places to shop for planters.