Goodbye Black Hole: Here's A Better Way To Organize Overhead Cabinets Using Vertical Storage

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A prime example of "out of sight out of mind," overhead cabinets can feel like a place where items go to disappear forever. Unless you pull over a step stool, stuff up there will stay out of view and likely forgotten. A pull-down shelf is often a smart way to organize tall cabinets and make them more accessible, but if cost and simplicity are important considerations, they might not be the best pick. Instead, vertical tray dividers for cabinets are a practical and affordable way to get up-high cabinets in order.

You don't have to spend too much time shopping to find highly-rated versions of this type of system. Available on Amazon, the sandpaint Wooden Tray Divider for Cabinets is a freestanding divider, so it doesn't require any installation, which may appeal to renters and some homeowners. It's made of wood and available in a few configurations and sizes, ranging from four to seven tiers. Alternatively, products like the SpaceAid 6 Pack Tray Dividers, which you install individually, require mounting inside cabinets. This style will leave holes, but you'll have the flexibility to adjust the spacing to perfectly fit your assorted items.

Choose a product type depending on your cabinet area and storage needs. If your cupboards are particularly cavernous, combine a vertical divider with other smart methods to organize deep cabinets. Extra space around and on top of the organizers can be used to store lesser-used kitchen items, since it may be an even harder spot to reach.