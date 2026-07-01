Goodbye Black Hole: Here's A Better Way To Organize Overhead Cabinets Using Vertical Storage
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A prime example of "out of sight out of mind," overhead cabinets can feel like a place where items go to disappear forever. Unless you pull over a step stool, stuff up there will stay out of view and likely forgotten. A pull-down shelf is often a smart way to organize tall cabinets and make them more accessible, but if cost and simplicity are important considerations, they might not be the best pick. Instead, vertical tray dividers for cabinets are a practical and affordable way to get up-high cabinets in order.
You don't have to spend too much time shopping to find highly-rated versions of this type of system. Available on Amazon, the sandpaint Wooden Tray Divider for Cabinets is a freestanding divider, so it doesn't require any installation, which may appeal to renters and some homeowners. It's made of wood and available in a few configurations and sizes, ranging from four to seven tiers. Alternatively, products like the SpaceAid 6 Pack Tray Dividers, which you install individually, require mounting inside cabinets. This style will leave holes, but you'll have the flexibility to adjust the spacing to perfectly fit your assorted items.
Choose a product type depending on your cabinet area and storage needs. If your cupboards are particularly cavernous, combine a vertical divider with other smart methods to organize deep cabinets. Extra space around and on top of the organizers can be used to store lesser-used kitchen items, since it may be an even harder spot to reach.
Vertical dividers boost storage and access in high cabinets
The size and height of these dividers makes them ideal for storing items like cutting boards, baking sheets, wire racks, and serving trays. However, you can use them for really anything that will fit, including skillets, pie plates, and even cookbooks. Many products also let the dividers slide out of their holders, creating wider slots to store bulkier items as needed.
Storing vertically in tall cabinets has several benefits. Immediately, you should notice better visibility. Keeping items upright will allow you to see them at a glance instead of trying to spot what you need in a horizontal stack.
Better access is one of the other main pros: Grabbing a tray requires less reshuffling, since you can pull it out of a slot without having to lift a stack of stuff off of it. The absence of a hazardous teetering tower of pans (let's face it, many kitchens have one) lets you maximize vertical space. While many of these positive traits revolve around easier viewing and access, this layout also makes it simpler to put stuff back (which is half the battle of keeping a kitchen neat). Creating designated zones is an expert small space organizing tip, as the divided slots give each item a designated home and make it effortless to maintain tidiness over time.